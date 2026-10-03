Match details Delhi vs Services First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026

First class

DEL
DEL
SER
SER

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Delhi Squad

PlayersArya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Bhardwaj Manan, Dahiya Tejasvi, Dhull Yash, Doseja Ayush, Grewal Money Swarn, Kandpal Vaibhav, Kaushik Dhruv, Mathur Sumit, Rajuvanshi P, Rana Arpit Ramesh, Rana Aryan, Rana Nitish, Rana Rohan, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, sangwan Sanat, Sharma Shivam, Sharma Siddhant, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Singh Himmat, Singh Simarjeet, Waghela Rounak
Benchno information yet

Services Squad

PlayersAditya Kumar, Ahlawat Mohit, Chauhan Ravi, Goyat Jayant, Jangra Mohit, Khan Irfan, Kumar Shivam, Lochab Devender, Narang Pulkit, Paliwal Rajat, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Shukla Amit, Singh Amarjeet Kumar, Yadav Vikas
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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