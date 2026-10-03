Match details Delhi vs Services First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Delhi Squad
Services Squad
|Players
|Aditya Kumar, Ahlawat Mohit, Chauhan Ravi, Goyat Jayant, Jangra Mohit, Khan Irfan, Kumar Shivam, Lochab Devender, Narang Pulkit, Paliwal Rajat, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Shukla Amit, Singh Amarjeet Kumar, Yadav Vikas
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet