Match details Goa vs Baroda First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026

First class

GOA
GOA
BAR
BAR

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Goa Squad

PlayersBakhale Kashyap, Dubhashi Samar Shravan, Gadekar Ishaan Prasad, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kasvankar Yash, Khutkar Manthan, Koushik V, Parab Heramb, Prabhudessai Suyash, Prabhudessai Vijesh Mahesh, Redkar Mohit Sandeep, Singh Vikash Kanwar, Tejrana Abhinav, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Wagha Misal Darshan, Yadav Lalit
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Baroda Squad

PlayersBhatt Bhargav, Limbani Raj, Meriwala Lukman, More Akshay, Pandey Sukirt, Pandya Nitya, Patel Mitesh, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Rawat Shashwat, Salam Rasikh, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Singh Jyotsnil, Solanki Vishnu
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Venue Guide

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