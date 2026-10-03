Match details Hyderabad vs Punjab First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026

First class

HYD
HYD
PUN
PUN

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hyderabad Squad

PlayersAgarwal Tanmay, Anikethreddy Gangam, Chigullapalli Rahul Radesh, Goud A Varun, Himateja K, Kachi Diamond Ali, Kak Kartikeya, Milind Chama, Nishanth Saranu, Punnaiah Bhuvanagiri, Rayudu Rohit, Reddy Mandadi Abhirath, Singh Rahul, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Tilak
Benchno information yet

Punjab Squad

PlayersArora Salil, Bhagat Krish, Brar Gurnoor, Brar Harpreet, Dhir Naman, Dutta Prerit, Goyal Ayush, Khan Sahil, Malhotra Anmol, Paul Jaskaranvir Singh, Saharan Uday, Sharma Abhinav Rakesh, Sharma Raghu, Sidhu Jashanpreet Singh, Singh Anmolpreet, Singh Harnoor, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Tandon Harjas Singh, Wadhera Nehal
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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