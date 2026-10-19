Match details Jharkhand vs Services First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Jharkhand Squad
|Players
|Kumar Amit, Manishi, Minz Robin, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Pandey Jatin Kumar, Quraishi Md Kounain, Raj Sahil Sunil, Roy Anukul, Sagar Shresht, Sen Aryaman, Shekhar Saurabh, Singh Aditya, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Utkarsh, Singh Virat
|Bench
|no information yet
Services Squad
|Players
|Ahlawat Mohit, Bahadur Raj, Chauhan Ravi, Choudhary Varun, Dagar Virender, Dhankhar Vineet, Goyat Jayant, Narang Pulkit, Pachhara Amit, Paliwal Rajat, Rohilla Shubham, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Singh Rahul, Tanwar Nitin
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet