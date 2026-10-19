Match details Jharkhand vs Services First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027

First class

JHA
JHA
SER
SER

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jharkhand Squad

PlayersKumar Amit, Manishi, Minz Robin, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Pandey Jatin Kumar, Quraishi Md Kounain, Raj Sahil Sunil, Roy Anukul, Sagar Shresht, Sen Aryaman, Shekhar Saurabh, Singh Aditya, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Utkarsh, Singh Virat
Benchno information yet

Services Squad

PlayersAhlawat Mohit, Bahadur Raj, Chauhan Ravi, Choudhary Varun, Dagar Virender, Dhankhar Vineet, Goyat Jayant, Narang Pulkit, Pachhara Amit, Paliwal Rajat, Rohilla Shubham, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Singh Rahul, Tanwar Nitin
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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