Match details Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027

First class

KAR
KAR
CHH
CHH

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Karnataka Squad

PlayersAgarwal Mayank, Bhatkal Rithesh, Gopal Shreyas, Kaverappa Vidwath, Krishna Kruthik, Krishna Prasidh, KV Aneesh, L Manvanth Kumar, LR Kumar, Nair Karun, Narendra Aneeshwar Gautam, Patil Rohan, Prakash Bajaj Madhav, Rahul KL, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Shetty Abhilash, Shetty Shikhar, Shrijith KL, Vyshak Vijaykumar
Benchno information yet

Chhattisgarh Squad

PlayersAditya Singh Dev, Bareth Vasudev, Dehari Rudra Pratap, Desai Sanjeet, Hurkat Sanidhya, Jadeja Dharmendrasinh, Khare Amandeep Narayan, Majumdar Sourabh Jeevan Krishna, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Pandey Ayush Shashi Kanth, Pradhan Rahul, Singh Ashutosh, Sohail Mohammad, Tiwari Vikalp, Tiwary Anuj, Verma Mayank, Warrier Sandeep, Yadav Jayant, Yadav Prateek Mahesh
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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