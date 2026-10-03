Match details Mumbai vs Haryana First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Mumbai Squad
|Players
|Anand Akash, Deshpande Tushar, Dias Royston, Dsouza Sylvester, Dube Shivam, Herwadkar Akhil, Khan Musheer, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Lad Siddhesh, Mhatre Ayush, Mulani Shams, Patil Sairaj, Rahane Ajinkya, Tamore Hardik, Tarmale Onkar, Thakur Shardul, Umair Irfan
|Bench
|no information yet
Haryana Squad
|Players
|Baloda Tanmay, Dalal Lakshya Suman, Dalal Yashvardhan, Hooda Kapil, Kamboj Anshul, Kashyap Nikhil, Kumar Aman, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Rana Amit, Rathee Rahul Pawan, Rohilla Bhuwan, Shandilya Mayank, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Dheeru, Singh Yuvraj, Thakral Anuj Hira, Vats Parth Shiv
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet