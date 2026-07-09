Squads Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Falcons List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 02.08.2026

List a

GLO
GLO
DER
DER

Playing

GLO
GLO
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Ahearne Megan

no information yet

Belcher Cailin

no information yet

Bird Alice

batsman

Bryan Abi

no information yet

Bull Lucy

no information yet

Cant Georgina

no information yet

Hughes Emily

no information yet

Daniels Liv

no information yet

Kenvyn Lauren

all rounder

Geach Emily

all rounder

Halliday Becca

no information yet

Herring Bella

no information yet

Slater Beth

no information yet

Moledina Laila

no information yet

Patel Izzy

all rounder

Reddy Prarthana

no information yet

Smith-Graham Sophie

no information yet

Story Melissa

no information yet

White Maddie

no information yet

Bench

GLO
GLO
DER
DER

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet