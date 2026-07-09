Squads Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Falcons List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 02.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahearne Megan
no information yet
Baker Olivia
bowler
Belcher Cailin
no information yet
Bedi Prisha
bowler
Bird Alice
batsman
Darlow Adrianna
batsman
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Bryan Abi
no information yet
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Bull Lucy
no information yet
Gater Matilda Atherton
all rounder
Cant Georgina
no information yet
Hughes Emily
no information yet
Daniels Liv
no information yet
Kenvyn Lauren
all rounder
Dolman Katie
bowler
Knowling-Davies Rhiannon
bowler
Geach Emily
all rounder
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Halliday Becca
no information yet
Porter Ella
batsman
Herring Bella
no information yet
Slater Beth
no information yet
Moledina Laila
no information yet
Patel Izzy
all rounder
Phillips Charley
batsman
Phillips Charlotte
all rounder
Reddy Prarthana
no information yet
Smith-Graham Sophie
no information yet
Story Melissa
no information yet
White Maddie
no information yet
Match has not started yet