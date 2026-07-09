Squads Sussex Sharks vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 02.08.2026

List a

SUS
SUS
MID
MID

Playing

SUS
SUS
MID
MID
First TeamSecond Team
Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Davis Hannah

all rounder

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Francis Hannah C

no information yet

Curling Lottie

no information yet

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

Pearson Sarah

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Routledge Issy

no information yet

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Solomon Victoria

no information yet

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Lewis Anna

no information yet

Mullins Faye

no information yet

Turner Lauren

no information yet

Whitmore Alice

no information yet

Patil Shristi

no information yet

Whybrow Abbie

wicket keeper

Pedley Georgie

no information yet

Stanley Talitha

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Wilkinson Phoebe

all rounder

Bench

SUS
SUS
MID
MID

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet