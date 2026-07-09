Squads Sussex Sharks vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 02.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Davis Hannah
all rounder
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Francis Hannah C
no information yet
Collis Izzy
batsman
Gole Gayatri
bowler
Curling Lottie
no information yet
Horley Saskia
batsman
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Hughes Scarlett
wicket keeper
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
Pearson Sarah
no information yet
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Pindoria Riva
bowler
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Routledge Issy
no information yet
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Solomon Victoria
no information yet
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Trussler Finty
batsman
Mullins Faye
no information yet
Turner Lauren
no information yet
O'Neill Eve
bowler
Whitmore Alice
no information yet
Patil Shristi
no information yet
Whybrow Abbie
wicket keeper
Pedley Georgie
no information yet
Wolfe Katie
bowler
Stanley Talitha
no information yet
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Wilkinson Phoebe
all rounder
Match has not started yet