Match details Gujarat vs Haryana List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 21.12.2026

List a

GUJ
GUJ
HAR
HAR

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 21, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Squad

PlayersBhatt Japagnya, Bishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Desai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Amit, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Jaiswal Vishal, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Harshal, Patel Hemang, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Urvil, Poddar Ahaan Anuj
Benchno information yet

Haryana Squad

PlayersBhardwaj Ishant Ravi, Dalal Yashvardhan, Jakhar Samant Devender, Kamboj Anshul, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Rana Amit, Rana Himanshu, Rohilla Bhuwan, Shandilya Mayank, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Kukna Ajay, Singh Yuvraj, Siwach Ashish, Tewatia Rahul, Thakral Anuj, Vats Parth Shiv
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Venue Guide

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