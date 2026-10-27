Match details Emirates Eagles vs UAE Bulls T10 Abu Dhabi T10 15.11.2026

T10

EMI
EMI
BUL
BUL

Match Info

Match:Abu Dhabi T10 2026
Date:Saturday, November 07, 2026 - Friday, November 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 15, 2026 01:45 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Emirates Eagles Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

UAE Bulls Squad

PlayersAfridi Muhammad Abbas, Ahmed Shiraz, Akram Wasim, Banton Tom, Bopara Ravi, Bravo Dwayne, Cornwall Rahkeem, Cox Jordan, Cutting Ben, David Tim, De Kock Quinton, Drakes Dominic, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Gleeson Richard, Khan Aayan, Khan Asif, Khan Rohid, Khan Usman, Lyth Adam, Maqsood Waqas, Naveed Izharulhaq, Naveen-ul-Haq, Paul Keemo, Rahmani Abdul Rahman, Rashid Adil, Rossouw Rilee, Shah Khushdil, Singh Harbhajan, Stanley Mitchell Terry, Wasim Imad, Zahid Karnal
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
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Match has not started yet