Match details Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League 17.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 17, 2027 02:40 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hobart Hurricanes Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Rehan, Carlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Ellis Nathan, Hossain Rishad, Jordan Chris, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Wade Matthew, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
|Bench
|no information yet
Sydney Sixers Squad
|Players
|Abbott Sean, Azam Babar, Chohan Jafer, Curran Tom, Davies Joel, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Henriques Moises, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Philippe Josh, Silk Jordan, Smith Steve
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|University of Tasmania Stadium
|City
|Launceston
|Capacity
|21000
|Ends
|Pavilion End
|Hosts to
Match has not started yet