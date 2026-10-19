Match details Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League 17.01.2027

T20

Launceston

HHU
HHU
SYS
SYS

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 02:40 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hobart Hurricanes Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Carlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Ellis Nathan, Hossain Rishad, Jordan Chris, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Wade Matthew, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
Benchno information yet

Sydney Sixers Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Azam Babar, Chohan Jafer, Curran Tom, Davies Joel, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Henriques Moises, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Philippe Josh, Silk Jordan, Smith Steve
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumUniversity of Tasmania Stadium
CityLaunceston
Capacity21000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts to

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