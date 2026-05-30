ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
202
AUS
200
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
190
AUS
231
Pakistan vs Australia
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
161
AUS
157
bowler
|Full name:
|Billy Stanlake
|Nationality:
|Australia
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|19
|9
|34
|76
|Innings
|7
|19
|16
|34
|76
|Overs
|59.0
|70.0
|227.0
|295.1
|268.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|2
|49
|21
|2
|Runs
|324
|544
|747
|1533
|2149
|Wickets
|7
|27
|23
|39
|81
|Avg
|46.28
|20.14
|32.47
|39.3
|26.53
|SR
|50.57
|15.55
|59.21
|45.41
|19.86
|Eco
|5.49
|7.77
|3.29
|5.19
|8.01
|BB
|3
|4
|6
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|19
|9
|34
|76
|Innings
|5
|2
|15
|21
|15
|Not outs
|2
|1
|7
|15
|12
|Runs
|4
|9
|17
|26
|30
|Balls Faced
|28
|12
|107
|96
|46
|Avg
|1.33
|9
|2.12
|4.33
|10
|SR
|14.28
|75
|15.88
|27.08
|65.21
|Fours
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|2
|7
|8
|8
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
202
AUS
200
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
190
AUS
231
ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia
PAK
161
AUS
157
For those who want to get to know one of the top cricket players Billy Stanlake better, you can do so right now as here is all the information about what he faces on the field of play, what records he plans to set.
Australia has announced its squad for the ODI series against Pakistan. With the majority of its key players being busy in the IPL, the team has decided to bring up a major comeback. Billy Stanlake’s name is also there in the squad, as he makes his return to the team after 7 years.