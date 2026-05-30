Billy Stanlake

Billy Stanlake

bowler

Full name:Billy Stanlake
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Australia

Hobart Hurricanes

Tasmania Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches71993476
Innings719163476
Overs59.070.0227.0295.1268.1
Balls-----
Maidens3249212
Runs32454474715332149
Wickets727233981
Avg46.2820.1432.4739.326.53
SR50.5715.5559.2145.4119.86
Eco5.497.773.295.198.01
BB34644
4w01021
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches71993476
Innings52152115
Not outs2171512
Runs49172630
Balls Faced28121079646
Avg1.3392.124.3310
SR14.287515.8827.0865.21
Fours00311
Fifties00000
Sixies01001
Highest27887
Hundreds00000

Billy Stanlake Schedule & Results

Billy Stanlake News

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For those who want to get to know one of the top cricket players Billy Stanlake better, you can do so right now as here is all the information about what he faces on the field of play, what records he plans to set.

Australia Recalls Billy Stanlake After 7-Year Absence for Pakistan ODIs

Australia Recalls Billy Stanlake After 7-Year Absence for Pakistan ODIs

Australia has announced its squad for the ODI series against Pakistan. With the majority of its key players being busy in the IPL, the team has decided to bring up a major comeback. Billy Stanlake’s name is also there in the squad, as he makes his return to the team after 7 years.

Billy Stanlake05:17 PM, 23 January, 2026

BBL | Twitter impressed as Sydney Sixers knock champions Hobart Hurricanes out to enter final

Billy Stanlake03:29 PM, 15 November, 2025

One Day Cup Australia | Tasmania continue on top with four-wicket win over South Australia

Billy Stanlake08:52 PM, 17 February, 2021

IPL 2021 Auction | Delhi Capitals - Dream, realistic, wildcard, and suggested buys

Billy Stanlake05:06 PM, 15 February, 2021

IPL 2021 Auction | Mumbai Indians - Dream, realistic, wildcard, and suggested buys

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