Nathan Ellis News View all For those who want to learn more about cricket player Nathan Ellis, we have compiled all the latest news about him: how he sets personal records and what motivates him to take the field every time. Chennai Super Kings Suffer Big Setback as Nathan Ellis Ruled Out of IPL 2026 Chennai Super Kings are preparing themselves for the sixth title but the team has suffered a setback. Nathan Ellis, who impressed the fans with his bowling skills, has now been ruled out of the tournament. He was also the highest wicket-taker in the T20I series against India. Nathan Ellis BBL | Twitter in awe as Hobart Hurricanes continue reign at top with huge win over Adelaide Strikers Nathan Ellis One Day Cup Australia | Tasmania continue on top with four-wicket win over South Australia Nathan Ellis Huge News Coming Out of CSK Camp Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction Nathan Ellis How Nathan Ellis Became Australia’s Trump Card in the T20I Series

International career

Nathan Ellis is an Australian cricketer who made his international debut in August 2021. Known for his bowling, Ellis had to wait for his chance in the team because Australia has top bowlers like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins. Still, he has shown his skills, especially in T20 cricket.

2021: T20I Debut On August 6, 2021, Ellis made his T20I debut against Bangladesh in Mirpur. He took a hat-trick in his first match, becoming the first cricketer to do so on his T20I debut.

2022: ODI and T20I Highlights March 29, 2022: Ellis made his ODI debut against Pakistan in Lahore. He bowled well and took the key wicket of Imam-ul-Haq. In T20Is, Ellis recorded his best bowling figures of 4/28 in a match against Pakistan, showing his strength in the format.

2024: T20 World Cup Ellis played in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Against Namibia: He took 1 wicket in 17 balls during a friendly match. Against West Indies: He scored 39 runs from 22 balls. Against Bangladesh (June 21, 2024): Ellis did not play in this match as the team chose a different player for the lineup.



While Nathan Ellis has had limited chances in international cricket, he has shown his talent, especially in T20 matches. He hopes to get more chances as he continues to grow in the team.

Leagues Participation

Nathan Ellis has played in several major cricket leagues over the years. He has made notable contributions when given the chance. Here are his performances in the Big Bash League and Indian Premier League.

Indian Premier League

Nathan Ellis joined Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 as a replacement for the injured Jhye Richardson. He played in his first match but did not take a wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2022, Ellis was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 75 lakhs. He played 2 matches and took 3 wickets.

In IPL 2023, Ellis played in 10 matches and took 13 wickets. His best performance was 4 wickets for 30 runs against Rajasthan Royals. However, due to team decisions and limits on foreign players, Ellis had fewer chances in 2024, playing only 1 match.

In November 2024, Chennai Super Kings signed Ellis for the 2025 season for INR 2 crore.

Nathan Ellis joined Chennai Super Kings in 2025 for INR 2 crore. The team planned to use him in the death overs, but he got only one game. In that match against Mumbai Indians, he took 1 wicket and conceded 38 runs.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Ellis was in line for a bigger role in the pace attack. However, in March 2026, just before the start of the tournament, he picked up a Grade 2 hamstring injury. As a result, he missed the entire IPL 2026 season.

Year Team Notes 2021 Punjab Kings Replaced Jhye Richardson, no wickets in debut match 2022 Punjab Kings Played 2 matches, took 3 wickets 2023 Punjab Kings Played 10 matches, took 13 wickets, best performance 4/30 2024 Punjab Kings Played 1 match, limited chances 2025 Chennai Super Kings Bought for INR 2 crore for the 2025 season 2026 Chennai Super Kings Retained but ruled out of the season due to a hamstring injury

Big Bash League

Nathan Ellis played his first match in the 2024-2025 Big Bash League season as captain of the Hobart Hurricanes. He helped his team against the Melbourne Renegades. Despite a tough start, Ellis scored 35 runs from 29 balls, hitting five boundaries and sixes.

On January 27, 2025, Ellis and the Hobart Hurricanes won their first Big Bash title by defeating the Sydney Thunder. Ellis played a big part in the win, taking 3 wickets for 23 runs in 4 overs. He dismissed key players like David Warner and Jason Sangha.

Year Team Notes 2024-2025 Hobart Hurricanes Captain, helped the team win the Big Bash title

Domestic career

Nathan Ellis began his domestic career in 2018 with the Hobart Hurricanes in the Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy. He played his first match against the Lahore Qalandars. Although his team lost by 35 runs, Ellis did well with the ball, taking one wicket and keeping his economy rate low.

In 2019, Ellis played his first List-A match for Tasmania in the Marsh Cup against Victoria. The match was close, with Victoria winning by just one run. Ellis showed his skills by taking 3 wickets for 35 runs and maintaining an economy rate of 3.96.

Ellis also had a strong debut in the Sheffield Shield. He took 3 wickets in the first innings and added a six-wicket haul in the second innings against Western Australia in Hobart.

In the 2022 Vitality Blast T20 final, Ellis was involved in an exciting finish. Hampshire Hawks were close to victory over Lancashire Lightning, but Ellis accidentally bowled a no-ball while celebrating. The umpires called the players back, and Ellis had to bowl the final delivery again with 3 runs needed and a free hit. Despite the pressure, Ellis kept his composure, and Hampshire won by 1 run to claim the trophy.