Nathan Ellis

Nathan Ellis

bowler

Full name:Nathan Ellis
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast
Date of Birth (Age):September 22, 1994 (31)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:175 cm
Hometown:Greenacre, New South Wales, Australia
Jersey Number:72
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Australia

Chennai Super Kings

Hampshire

Hobart Hurricanes

Tasmania Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches881025105
Innings881925105
Overs64.030.0359.2192.5378.0
Balls-----
Maidens115561
Runs385214123210313005
Wickets10184237135
Avg38.511.8829.3327.8622.25
SR38.41051.3331.2716.8
Eco6.017.133.425.347.94
BB24954
4w01116
5w00210
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches881025105
Innings72141854
Not outs400722
Runs631205200326
Balls Faced589562211282
Avg210.514.6418.1810.18
SR108.6211.1136.4794.78115.6
Fours30271224
Fifties00000
Sixies401810
Highest181413124
Hundreds00000

Nathan Ellis Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

192

KKR

KKR

160

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

194

CSK

CSK

184

ResultMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

104

CSK

CSK

207

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

158

GT

GT

162

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

160

MI

MI

159

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

155

CSK

CSK

159

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

208

LSG

LSG

203

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

188

CSK

CSK

187

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

180

SRH

SRH

181

ResultGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

229

CSK

CSK

140

One-Day Cup

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

Nathan Ellis News

View all

For those who want to learn more about cricket player Nathan Ellis, we have compiled all the latest news about him: how he sets personal records and what motivates him to take the field every time.

Chennai Super Kings Suffer Big Setback as Nathan Ellis Ruled Out of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings Suffer Big Setback as Nathan Ellis Ruled Out of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings are preparing themselves for the sixth title but the team has suffered a setback. Nathan Ellis, who impressed the fans with his bowling skills, has now been ruled out of the tournament. He was also the highest wicket-taker in the T20I series against India.

Nathan Ellis05:16 PM, 09 January, 2026

BBL | Twitter in awe as Hobart Hurricanes continue reign at top with huge win over Adelaide Strikers

Nathan Ellis03:29 PM, 15 November, 2025

One Day Cup Australia | Tasmania continue on top with four-wicket win over South Australia

Nathan Ellis03:03 PM, 13 November, 2025

Huge News Coming Out of CSK Camp Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Nathan Ellis07:39 PM, 06 November, 2025

How Nathan Ellis Became Australia’s Trump Card in the T20I Series

International career

Nathan Ellis is an Australian cricketer who made his international debut in August 2021. Known for his bowling, Ellis had to wait for his chance in the team because Australia has top bowlers like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins. Still, he has shown his skills, especially in T20 cricket.

  • 2021: T20I Debut
    • On August 6, 2021, Ellis made his T20I debut against Bangladesh in Mirpur. He took a hat-trick in his first match, becoming the first cricketer to do so on his T20I debut.
  • 2022: ODI and T20I Highlights
    • March 29, 2022: Ellis made his ODI debut against Pakistan in Lahore. He bowled well and took the key wicket of Imam-ul-Haq.
    • In T20Is, Ellis recorded his best bowling figures of 4/28 in a match against Pakistan, showing his strength in the format.
  • 2024: T20 World Cup
    • Ellis played in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. 
      • Against Namibia: He took 1 wicket in 17 balls during a friendly match.
      • Against West Indies: He scored 39 runs from 22 balls.
      • Against Bangladesh (June 21, 2024): Ellis did not play in this match as the team chose a different player for the lineup.

While Nathan Ellis has had limited chances in international cricket, he has shown his talent, especially in T20 matches. He hopes to get more chances as he continues to grow in the team.

Leagues Participation

Nathan Ellis has played in several major cricket leagues over the years. He has made notable contributions when given the chance. Here are his performances in the Big Bash League and Indian Premier League.

Indian Premier League

Nathan Ellis joined Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 as a replacement for the injured Jhye Richardson. He played in his first match but did not take a wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2022, Ellis was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 75 lakhs. He played 2 matches and took 3 wickets.

In IPL 2023, Ellis played in 10 matches and took 13 wickets. His best performance was 4 wickets for 30 runs against Rajasthan Royals. However, due to team decisions and limits on foreign players, Ellis had fewer chances in 2024, playing only 1 match.

In November 2024, Chennai Super Kings signed Ellis for the 2025 season for INR 2 crore.

Nathan Ellis joined Chennai Super Kings in 2025 for INR 2 crore. The team planned to use him in the death overs, but he got only one game. In that match against Mumbai Indians, he took 1 wicket and conceded 38 runs.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Ellis was in line for a bigger role in the pace attack. However, in March 2026, just before the start of the tournament, he picked up a Grade 2 hamstring injury. As a result, he missed the entire IPL 2026 season.

Year

Team

Notes

2021

Punjab Kings

Replaced Jhye Richardson, no wickets in debut match

2022

Punjab Kings

Played 2 matches, took 3 wickets

2023

Punjab Kings

Played 10 matches, took 13 wickets, best performance 4/30

2024

Punjab Kings

Played 1 match, limited chances

2025

Chennai Super Kings

Bought for INR 2 crore for the 2025 season

2026

Chennai Super Kings

Retained but ruled out of the season due to a hamstring injury

Big Bash League

Nathan Ellis played his first match in the 2024-2025 Big Bash League season as captain of the Hobart Hurricanes. He helped his team against the Melbourne Renegades. Despite a tough start, Ellis scored 35 runs from 29 balls, hitting five boundaries and sixes.

On January 27, 2025, Ellis and the Hobart Hurricanes won their first Big Bash title by defeating the Sydney Thunder. Ellis played a big part in the win, taking 3 wickets for 23 runs in 4 overs. He dismissed key players like David Warner and Jason Sangha.

Year

Team

Notes

2024-2025

Hobart Hurricanes

Captain, helped the team win the Big Bash title

Domestic career

Nathan Ellis began his domestic career in 2018 with the Hobart Hurricanes in the Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy. He played his first match against the Lahore Qalandars. Although his team lost by 35 runs, Ellis did well with the ball, taking one wicket and keeping his economy rate low.

In 2019, Ellis played his first List-A match for Tasmania in the Marsh Cup against Victoria. The match was close, with Victoria winning by just one run. Ellis showed his skills by taking 3 wickets for 35 runs and maintaining an economy rate of 3.96.

Ellis also had a strong debut in the Sheffield Shield. He took 3 wickets in the first innings and added a six-wicket haul in the second innings against Western Australia in Hobart.

In the 2022 Vitality Blast T20 final, Ellis was involved in an exciting finish. Hampshire Hawks were close to victory over Lancashire Lightning, but Ellis accidentally bowled a no-ball while celebrating. The umpires called the players back, and Ellis had to bowl the final delivery again with 3 runs needed and a free hit. Despite the pressure, Ellis kept his composure, and Hampshire won by 1 run to claim the trophy.

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