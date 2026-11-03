Match details Auckland Hearts vs Central Hinds T20 Super Smash, Women 03.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 03, 2027 10:40 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Auckland Hearts Squad
|Players
|Anderson Olivia, Armstrong Bella, Buchanan Elizabeth, Catton Prue, Down Lauren, Green Maddy, Halliday Brooke, Hucker Amie, Illing Bree, Lambat Ayaan, Penfold Josie, Penfold Molly
|Bench
|no information yet
Central Hinds Squad
|Players
|Apperley Aniela, Atkinson Georgia, Bartlett Ocean, Devonshire Flora, Foreman Grace, Gaging Kate, Green Claudia, Kumar Ashtuti, Mair Rosemary, McLeod Emma, Ogden Jessica Brooke, Pedersen Cate, Rowe Hannah, Smith Bryony, Tomlinson Kerry-Anne, Treder Abby
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet