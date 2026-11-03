Match details Central Hinds vs Auckland Hearts T20 Super Smash, Women 09.01.2027

T20

CEN
CEN
AUC
AUC

Match Info

Match:Super Smash, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, January 09, 2027 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Central Hinds Squad

PlayersApperley Aniela, Atkinson Georgia, Bartlett Ocean, Devonshire Flora, Foreman Grace, Gaging Kate, Green Claudia, Kumar Ashtuti, Mair Rosemary, McLeod Emma, Ogden Jessica Brooke, Pedersen Cate, Rowe Hannah, Smith Bryony, Tomlinson Kerry-Anne, Treder Abby
Benchno information yet

Auckland Hearts Squad

PlayersAnderson Olivia, Armstrong Bella, Buchanan Elizabeth, Catton Prue, Down Lauren, Green Maddy, Halliday Brooke, Hucker Amie, Illing Bree, Lambat Ayaan, Penfold Josie, Penfold Molly
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet