Match details Mizoram vs Baroda T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 16.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Mizoram Squad
|Players
|Anderson Jehu, Biakthanpuia J, Cariappa KC, Chopra Agni, Chowdhury Rohan, Kumar Vikash, Lalbiakvela G, Lalhriatrenga, Lalhruaizela, Lalmuanzuala F, Lalthankhuma Joseph, Ralte Lalhruai, Ralte Remruatdika, Ralte Rosiamliana, Singh Gaurav, Vanlalremruata Tc
|Bench
|no information yet
Baroda Squad
|Players
|Abhale Jay, Bharward Anant, Desai Harsh, Gandhi Chintal, Kakade Kartik, Meriwala Lukman, Pandya Krunal, Pania Bhanu, Passi Amit, Patel Dhruv, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Singh Abhimanyu, Singh Jyotsnil, Solanki Vishnu, Sopariya Soyeb
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet