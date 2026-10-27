Match details Mizoram vs Baroda T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 16.11.2026

T20

MIZ
MIZ
BAR
BAR

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 16, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mizoram Squad

PlayersAnderson Jehu, Biakthanpuia J, Cariappa KC, Chopra Agni, Chowdhury Rohan, Kumar Vikash, Lalbiakvela G, Lalhriatrenga, Lalhruaizela, Lalmuanzuala F, Lalthankhuma Joseph, Ralte Lalhruai, Ralte Remruatdika, Ralte Rosiamliana, Singh Gaurav, Vanlalremruata Tc
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Baroda Squad

PlayersAbhale Jay, Bharward Anant, Desai Harsh, Gandhi Chintal, Kakade Kartik, Meriwala Lukman, Pandya Krunal, Pania Bhanu, Passi Amit, Patel Dhruv, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Singh Abhimanyu, Singh Jyotsnil, Solanki Vishnu, Sopariya Soyeb
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