Match details Railways vs Haryana T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 20.11.2026

T20

RAI
RAI
HAR
HAR

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, November 20, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Railways Squad

PlayersChaubey Shubham, Chaudhary Shivam, Choudhary Raj Kamal, Kumar Susheel, Kushwah Nishant, Pandey Akash, Pandey Akshat R, Saif Mohammad, Sharma Ashutosh, Sharma Karn, Sharma Rahul, Singh Pratham, Singh Vivek, Singh Yuvraj
Benchno information yet

Haryana Squad

PlayersBana Dinesh Mahabir, Chahal Yuzvendra, Kamboj Anshul, Kumar Aman, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Mishra Amit, Rana Himanshu, Rohilla Sarvesh, Shandilya Mayank, Sharma Mohit, Sharma Rohit, Sharma Yashu, Sindhu Nishant, Tewatia Rahul
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet