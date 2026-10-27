Match details Railways vs Haryana T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 20.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, November 20, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Railways Squad
|Players
|Chaubey Shubham, Chaudhary Shivam, Choudhary Raj Kamal, Kumar Susheel, Kushwah Nishant, Pandey Akash, Pandey Akshat R, Saif Mohammad, Sharma Ashutosh, Sharma Karn, Sharma Rahul, Singh Pratham, Singh Vivek, Singh Yuvraj
|Bench
|no information yet
Haryana Squad
|Players
|Bana Dinesh Mahabir, Chahal Yuzvendra, Kamboj Anshul, Kumar Aman, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Mishra Amit, Rana Himanshu, Rohilla Sarvesh, Shandilya Mayank, Sharma Mohit, Sharma Rohit, Sharma Yashu, Sindhu Nishant, Tewatia Rahul
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet