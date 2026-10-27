Match details Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 26.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, November 26, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Saurashtra Squad
|Players
|Bhut Parth, Chudasama Yuvraj, Desai Harvik, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Jackson Sheldon, Jadeja Vishvaraj, Jani Chirag, Karia Pranav, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Patel Kushang Dineshbhai, Unadkat Jaydev
|Bench
|no information yet
Tamil Nadu Squad
|Players
|Chakravarthy Varun, G Ajitesh, Jagadeesan Narayan, Khan Shahrukh, Kishore Sai, Mohammed M, Natarajan Thangarasu, Sudharsan Sai, Sundar Washington
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet