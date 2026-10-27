Match details Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 26.11.2026

T20

SAU
SAU
TAN
TAN

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 26, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Saurashtra Squad

PlayersBhut Parth, Chudasama Yuvraj, Desai Harvik, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Jackson Sheldon, Jadeja Vishvaraj, Jani Chirag, Karia Pranav, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Patel Kushang Dineshbhai, Unadkat Jaydev
Benchno information yet

Tamil Nadu Squad

PlayersChakravarthy Varun, G Ajitesh, Jagadeesan Narayan, Khan Shahrukh, Kishore Sai, Mohammed M, Natarajan Thangarasu, Sudharsan Sai, Sundar Washington
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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