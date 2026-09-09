Match details Bhutan vs Qatar T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 11.10.2026

T20i

BHU
BHU
QAT
QAT

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 2026
Date:Monday, October 05, 2026 - Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 11, 2026 06:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bhutan Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Qatar Squad

PlayersAmir Uzair, Arshad Saqlain, Athamlebbe Mohammad Ahnaff, Irshad Mohammed, Khan Ikramullah, Khan Jassim, Khan Md Yousuf Ali, Khan Muhammad Jabir Ajmir, Kunjiraman Bipinkumar, Mirza Adnan, Mohammed Baig Mirza, Munchummal Bukhari, Murad Muhammad, Rathod Himanshu, Tanveer Muhammad
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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