International career

Arafat Minhas was born on January 2, 2005. He plays for the Pakistan national cricket team and Karachi Kings. He has already shown his talent in domestic and international cricket.

Arafat is a left-handed batsman. He is known for his ability to select the right shots and stay calm while batting. As a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Arafat controls the game well. He can trouble top-order batsmen with his spins and accuracy.

2022

December: Arafat Minhas joined Pakistan's Test squad with Mohammad Zeeshan and Basit Ali.

2023

August: Arafat was named in Pakistan's squad for the 2022 Asian Games.

October 3: He played his first T20I for Pakistan against Hong Kong at the Asian Games.

He was part of the 2023 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup squad and named vice-captain.

Arafat was selected for the 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup squad.

2024

December 5: Arafat played his last T20I for Pakistan against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

2025

February: Arafat Minhas was reported to be in the Shaheens squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy prep matches.

Leagues Participation

Arafat Minhas was picked by Karachi Kings in the silver category during the 2024 Pakistan Super League players draft.

Pakistan Super League

Arafat Minhas was picked by Karachi Kings in the silver category during the 2024 Pakistan Super League players draft. In the 2023/2024 season, he bowled 24 balls, took 1 wicket, and gave away 11 runs with an economy rate of 2.75.

Year Team Notes 2024 Karachi Kings Selected in the silver category 2023/2024 Karachi Kings 24 balls, 11 runs, 1 wicket, Economy rate 2.75 2025 - Not playing due to scheduling conflicts

Domestic career

Arafat Minhas played his first First-Class match for Sui Northern against Pakistan TV in Karachi on January 8, 2025. His last First-Class game was from February 1 to 3, 2025, against WAPDA in Karachi.

Minhas debuted in List A cricket for Sindh on December 10, 2022, against Southern Punjab at Karachi. His most recent List A match was on October 11, 2024, for Oil & Gas against Sui Northern in Lahore.

In T20 cricket, Minhas debuted for Pakistan against Hong Kong on October 3, 2023, at the Asian Games. His last T20 match was on March 26, 2025, where Lahore B played against Multan in Faisalabad.

Minhas was born in Multan, Punjab, into a Muslim Rajput family. His father, Kashif Minhas, a former Under-19 cricketer, is his role model. Minhas began playing red-ball club cricket at the age of 9 and went on to play Under-13 and Under-16 cricket. In the 2021/22 National Under-19 Championship, he was named the player of the tournament.

Minhas captained Gwadar Sharks in the 2022 Pakistan Junior League and was named captain of the team of the tournament. He made his List A debut for Southern Punjab against Sindh on December 10, 2022, in the 2022–23 Pakistan Cup. Minhas was picked by Multan Sultans in the supplementary category during the 2023 Pakistan Super League players draft. He was also selected by Karachi Kings in the silver category during the 2024 draft.

In the 2024-2025 President's Trophy, Minhas scored 57 runs (55) for Sui Northern against Pakistan TV between January 8 and 11, 2025.

In the 2024 ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Minhas played for Pakistan A (Shaheens). In a match against India A, Pakistan A lost by 183/8 to 176/7. Minhas scored 41 runs, and Anshul Kamboj took 3 wickets for 33 runs.

Records and achievements

Arafat Minhas has gained recognition for his fast-medium bowling and all-round abilities in domestic cricket.

2022: Player of the Tournament, National Under-19 Championship

2022: Captain of Gwadar Sharks, Pakistan Junior League

2023: Named in Team of the Tournament, Pakistan Junior League

2024: Scored 57 runs (55) for Sui Northern in President's Trophy

2024: Took 1 wicket and gave away 11 runs in PSL 2023/2024

2024: Selected for Pakistan Super League by Karachi Kings (Silver category)

2024: Part of Pakistan A (Shaheens) in ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup

2025: Debut in First-Class cricket with Sui Northern

Personal life

Arafat Minhas keeps his personal life mostly private, focusing on his cricket career. Some details are known about his family and finances, but he prefers not to share too much.

Family

Arafat’s father, Kashif Minhas, works in the automotive business and is a photographer. His brothers are Samir Minhas, who is also a cricketer, and Abdullah Minhas.

Finance

As of 2025, Arafat Minhas has an estimated net worth of $1 million. His wealth is likely to grow as he continues to succeed in his career, especially with his possible participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Scandals

In 2023, Arafat became a meme during the quarter-finals of the Asian Games. While warming up for his debut match, he tripped and fell. The incident was caught on camera and amused many, especially cricket fans from India.

Fans

Arafat has 17k followers on Instagram, with many fans supporting him in his cricket career.