Ellis Daly

Ellis Daly

Full name:Ellis Daly

Teams

2026 Teams

Kent

Ellis Daly Schedule & Results

One-Day Cup

ResultKent vs Northamptonshire

Kent vs Northamptonshire

One-Day Cup

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

254

NOR

NOR

253

ResultGloucestershire vs Kent

Gloucestershire vs Kent

One-Day Cup

County Ground

GLO

GLO

212

KEN

KEN

208

ResultLancashire vs Kent

Lancashire vs Kent

One-Day Cup

New Lancashire County Cricket Ground

LAN

LAN

227

KEN

KEN

223

ResultKent vs Somerset

Kent vs Somerset

One-Day Cup

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

314

SOM

SOM

313

ResultKent vs Nottinghamshire

Kent vs Nottinghamshire

One-Day Cup

Kent County Cricket Ground

KEN

KEN

294

NOT

NOT

293

ResultSurrey vs Kent

Surrey vs Kent

One-Day Cup

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

286

KEN

KEN

191

UpcomingKent vs Leicestershire

Kent vs Leicestershire

One-Day Cup

Kent County Cricket Ground

KEN

KEN

LEI

LEI

Another Players

Evison, Joey

Evison, Joey

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Gilchrist, Nathan

Gilchrist, Nathan

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak

Quinn, Matt

Quinn, Matt

Bhuiyan, Arafat

Bhuiyan, Arafat

O Riordan, Marcus

O Riordan, Marcus

Qadri, Hamidullah

Qadri, Hamidullah

Denly, Joe

Denly, Joe

Agar, Wes

Agar, Wes