Ellis Daly

One-Day Cup
Kent vs Northamptonshire
One-Day Cup
St Lawrence Ground
KEN
254
NOR
253
Gloucestershire vs Kent
One-Day Cup
County Ground
GLO
212
KEN
208
Lancashire vs Kent
One-Day Cup
New Lancashire County Cricket Ground
LAN
227
KEN
223
Kent vs Somerset
One-Day Cup
St Lawrence Ground
KEN
314
SOM
313
Kent vs Nottinghamshire
One-Day Cup
Kent County Cricket Ground
KEN
294
NOT
293
Surrey vs Kent
One-Day Cup
Kennington Oval
SUR
286
KEN
191
Kent vs Leicestershire
One-Day Cup
Kent County Cricket Ground
KEN
LEI
Warwickshire vs Kent
One-Day Cup
WAR
KEN