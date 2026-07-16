Match details Kent vs Leicestershire List a One-Day Cup 09.08.2026

List a

KEN
KEN
LEI
LEI

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersAgar Wes, Bartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Bhuiyan Arafat, Billings Sam, Cohen Michael, Compton Ben, Crawley Zak, Curtiss Olly, Daly Ellis, Dawkins Ben, Denly Jaydn, Denly Joe, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Garrett George, Hogan Michael, Jas Singh, Khushi Feroze, Klaassen Fred, Linde George, Muyeye Tawanda, Nijjar Aron, O Riordan Marcus, Parkinson Matt, Qadri Hamidullah, Quinn Matt, Richardson Kane, Rogers Tom, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Can Ekansh, Singh Ekansh, Stewart Grant, Stobo Charles, Swanepoel Beyers
Benchno information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Amin Umar, Bailey JE, Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Davis Will, Evans Sam, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Handscomb Peter, Hill Lewis, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Keast James, Masood Shan, Mike Ben, Mulder Wiaan, Patel Rishi, Rahane Ajinkya, Ramji Uttam, Rhodes George, Salisbury Matt, Scriven Tom, Shah Naseem, Stirling Paul, Swindells Harry, Trevaskis Liam, Walker Roman, Wood Sam, Wright Chris
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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