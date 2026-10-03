Match details Services vs Bengal First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026

First class

SER
SER
BEN
BEN

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Services Squad

PlayersAditya Kumar, Ahlawat Mohit, Chauhan Ravi, Goyat Jayant, Jangra Mohit, Khan Irfan, Kumar Shivam, Lochab Devender, Narang Pulkit, Paliwal Rajat, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Shukla Amit, Singh Amarjeet Kumar, Yadav Vikas
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Bengal Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Bhati Vishal, Chatterjee Sudip, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gandhi Shakir Habib, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Gupta Sumanta Anil, Jaiswal Suraj Sindhu, Majumdar Anustup, Mohanta Sumit, Porel Abhishek, Porel Ishan, Prasad Rahul, Purohit Aditya, Saifi Kazi Junaid, Shami Mohammed, Singh Saurabh
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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