Match details Services vs Maharashtra First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Services Squad
|Players
|Aditya Kumar, Ahlawat Mohit, Chauhan Ravi, Goyat Jayant, Jangra Mohit, Khan Irfan, Kumar Shivam, Lochab Devender, Narang Pulkit, Paliwal Rajat, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Shukla Amit, Singh Amarjeet Kumar, Yadav Vikas
|Bench
|no information yet
Maharashtra Squad
|Players
|Bawne Ankit, Bhandari Mandar, Choudhary Mukesh, Dadhe Pradeep, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Gurbani Rajneesh, Joshi Niraj, Kate Harshal, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Saxena Jalaj, Shaw Prithvi, Veer Siddhesh A, Walunj Hitesh
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet