Match details Services vs Maharashtra First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026

First class

SER
SER
MAH
MAH

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Services Squad

PlayersAditya Kumar, Ahlawat Mohit, Chauhan Ravi, Goyat Jayant, Jangra Mohit, Khan Irfan, Kumar Shivam, Lochab Devender, Narang Pulkit, Paliwal Rajat, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Shukla Amit, Singh Amarjeet Kumar, Yadav Vikas
Benchno information yet

Maharashtra Squad

PlayersBawne Ankit, Bhandari Mandar, Choudhary Mukesh, Dadhe Pradeep, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Gurbani Rajneesh, Joshi Niraj, Kate Harshal, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Saxena Jalaj, Shaw Prithvi, Veer Siddhesh A, Walunj Hitesh
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Venue Guide

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