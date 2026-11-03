Match details Kerala vs Services First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027

First class

KER
KER
SER
SER

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kerala Squad

PlayersAnuraj JS, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basil Nedumankuzhy, Chandran Vyshak, Kunnummal Rohan, Nair Abhishek J, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Nayanar Varun, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Parveen Abhijth, Raj Pavan, Sarwate Aditya, Saxena Jalaj, Tom Eden Apple, Vinod Vishnu
Benchno information yet

Services Squad

PlayersAhlawat Mohit, Bahadur Raj, Chauhan Ravi, Choudhary Varun, Dagar Virender, Dhankhar Vineet, Goyat Jayant, Narang Pulkit, Pachhara Amit, Paliwal Rajat, Rohilla Shubham, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Singh Rahul, Tanwar Nitin
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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