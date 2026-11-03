Match details Kerala vs Services First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Kerala Squad
|Players
|Anuraj JS, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basil Nedumankuzhy, Chandran Vyshak, Kunnummal Rohan, Nair Abhishek J, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Nayanar Varun, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Parveen Abhijth, Raj Pavan, Sarwate Aditya, Saxena Jalaj, Tom Eden Apple, Vinod Vishnu
|Bench
|no information yet
Services Squad
|Players
|Ahlawat Mohit, Bahadur Raj, Chauhan Ravi, Choudhary Varun, Dagar Virender, Dhankhar Vineet, Goyat Jayant, Narang Pulkit, Pachhara Amit, Paliwal Rajat, Rohilla Shubham, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Singh Rahul, Tanwar Nitin
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet