Match details Odisha vs Services First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026

First class

ODI
ODI
SER
SER

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Odisha Squad

PlayersBiswal Badal, Das Tapas, Dhupar Rajesh Rajeev, Gouda Sourav, Mohanty Rajesh, Mohapatra Jamala, Paharia Sawan, Parida Anil, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Poddar Govinda, Prasad Roul Sunil Kumar Sarada, Samal Swastik, Sanatana Rana Prasanta, Senapati Subhranshu Pradeep, Sharma Sumit, Sourav Baral Sambit Kumar, Swain Aasirwad, Tarini Sa
Benchno information yet

Services Squad

PlayersAditya Kumar, Ahlawat Mohit, Chauhan Ravi, Goyat Jayant, Jangra Mohit, Khan Irfan, Kumar Shivam, Lochab Devender, Narang Pulkit, Paliwal Rajat, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Shukla Amit, Singh Amarjeet Kumar, Yadav Vikas
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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