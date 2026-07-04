Ireland A Cricket Team Players

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Ireland A

Little, Joshua

Ireland

Mulder, Jacob

Ireland

Moor, Peter

Zimbabwe

Dockrell, George

Ireland

Hume, Graham

Ireland

Adair, Mark

Ireland

Campher, Curtis

Ireland

Tucker, Lorcan

Ireland

Doheny, Stephen

Ireland

Tector, Harry

Ireland

Delany, Gareth

Ireland

Hand, Fionn

Ireland

White, Benjamin

Ireland

Mayes, Thomas

Ireland

Humphreys, Matthew

Ireland

McCarthy, Barry

Ireland

McCollum, James

Ireland

Commins, Murray

South Africa

Young, Craig

Ireland

Kane, Tyrone

Ireland

Ford, Mathew

Ireland

McCarthy, Liam

Ireland

Getkate, Shane

Ireland

MacBeth, Scott John

Ireland

McClintock, William

Ireland

Hoey, Gavin

Ireland

Tector, Tim

Ireland

Adair, Ross

Ireland

Carmichael, Cade

South Africa

Rock, Neil

Ireland

Topping, Morgan

Ireland

Pretorius, Ruhan

South Africa

Foster, Matthew

Australia

Manley, Josh

Ireland

Fontaine, Mark

Robertson, Cian

Ireland

Tector, Jack

Ireland

Frost, Mike

Ireland

De Freitas, Christopher

South Africa

Neill, Jordan

Ireland

Metcalfe, Oliver

Ireland

Porterfield, William

Ireland

Wilson, Gary

Ireland