New South Wales Breakers Cricket Team Players

AllCountriesTournamentsTeamsMenWomen

New South Wales Breakers

Burns, Erin

Australia

Perry, Ellyse

Australia

Healy, Alyssa

Australia

Gardner, Ashleigh

Australia

Coyte, Sarah

Australia

Carey, Nicola

Australia

Stalenberg, Naomi

Australia

Trenaman, Rachel

Australia

Silver-Holmes, Hayley

Australia

Litchfield, Phoebe

Australia

Mack, Katie

Australia

Adams, Georgia

England

Smith, Linsey

England

Horley, Saskia

Australia

Luff, Sophie Natasha

England

Brown, Maitlan

Australia

Cheatle, Lauren

Australia

Darlington, Hannah

Australia

Wilson, Tahlia

Australia

Allen, Jade

Australia

Learoyd, Anika

Australia

Moore, Claire

Australia

Genford, Angelina

Australia

Griffith, Lisa

Australia

Samantha Bates

Australia

Pelle, Kate

Australia

Hughes, Emma

Haynes, Rachael

Australia

Eve, Sienna

Australia

Bray, Caoimhe

Australia

Briscoe, Ella

Australia

Nicklin, Frankie

Australia

Hunter, Elsa

Malaysia

French, Tara

Australia

Kua, Lauren

Australia

Finn, Lucy

Australia