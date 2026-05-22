Rachael Louise Haynes

Rachael Louise Haynes

batsman

Full name:Rachael Louise Haynes
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

The Blaze Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20i
Matches67784
Innings676
Overs26.018.07.2
Balls---
Maidens1000
Runs549474
Wickets274
Avg2713.4218.5
SR7815.4211
Eco2.075.2210.09
BB133
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20i
Matches67784
Innings117156
Not outs0624
Runs3832585850
Balls Faced9613316722
Avg34.8139.7626.56
SR39.8577.95117.72
Fours5128569
Fifties3193
Sixies01611
Highest9813069
Hundreds020

Rachael Louise Haynes Schedule & Results

T20 Blast, Women

Rachel Haynes News

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If you want to stay up to date with all the latest news about cricketer Rachel Haynes, we have compiled it all here: all the data and statistics from past matches, the player's records, and her participation in various cricket tournaments.

‌Amelia Kerr adds ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award in rich trophy cabinet

‌Amelia Kerr adds ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award in rich trophy cabinet

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr won the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year for her incredible all-round performance in the calendar year 2024. Following this, she bagged the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy, the only individual to win the prestigious award from the land of White Ferns.

Rachel Haynes10:28 AM, 15 September, 2022

Australia cricketer Rachel Haynes announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Rachel Haynes10:35 AM, 03 August, 2020

Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes criticise BCCI for planning Women’s T20 Challenger during WBBL

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