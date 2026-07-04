T20 Series Ireland vs West Indies Cricket Tournament Players

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T20 Series Ireland vs West Indies

Charles, Johnson

Saint Lucia

Hosein, Akeal

Trinidad and Tobago

Little, Joshua

Ireland

Hope, Shai

Barbados

Powell, Rovman

Jamaica

Rutherford, Sherfane

Guyana

Carty, Keacy

Sint Maarten

Goolie, Jyd Uri

Motie, Gudakesh

Guyana

Stirling, Paul

Ireland

Dockrell, George

Ireland

Hume, Graham

Ireland

Adair, Mark

Ireland

Campher, Curtis

Ireland

Tucker, Lorcan

Ireland

Tector, Harry

Ireland

Delany, Gareth

Ireland

White, Benjamin

Ireland

Humphreys, Matthew

Ireland

Holder, Jason

Barbados

Chase, Roston

Barbados

Joseph, Alzarri

Antigua and Barbuda

Shepherd, Romario

Guyana

Hetmyer, Shimron

Guyana

McCarthy, Barry

Ireland

Young, Craig

Ireland

McCarthy, Liam

Ireland

Tector, Tim

Ireland

Adair, Ross

Ireland

Lewis, Evin

Trinidad and Tobago

Forde, Matthew

Barbados