Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction
ADS
45%
Chance of Winning
BRH
55%
Parimatch
T20
Adelaide Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 134 runs, Matthew Short is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in this campaign.
- With 196 runs, Matt Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat this season.
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning
Adelaide Strikers had a dismal campaign last season as they ended up with three wins in the group stages and ended up eighth on the table. Once again this term, they have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have one win in three games and are sixth on the table. They would be hoping to turn things around in this fixture.
Brisbane Heat have struggled for consistency this season as so far this term they have managed two wins in four games and are currently third on the table. In the last match they beat Adelaide Strikers by seven runs. As per our calculations, Brisbane Heat are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 45%
- Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 55%
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Tips 2025
Mackenzie Harvey made his debut in the last game and struggled to make an impact against Brisbane Heat as he scored a duck. We expect his struggles to continue and will score low in the upcoming game.
Colin Munro has once again struggled to make an impact this season as he has been inconsistent so far this term. In the last game he scored 14 which makes us believe he will score low once again in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Adelaide during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Short Matt
all rounder
Munro Colin
batsman
Lynn Chris
batsman
Wildermuth Jack
all rounder
Harvey Mackenzie
batsman
Hearne Lachlan
batsman
Sangha Jason
batsman
Renshaw Matthew
batsman
Scott Liam
all rounder
Bryant Max
batsman
Manenti Harry John
bowler
Weibgen Hugh
all rounder
Overton Jamie
bowler
Peirson Jimmy
wicket keeper
Wadia Jerrssis
no information yet
Bartlett Xavier
bowler
Wood Luke
bowler
Kuhnemann Matthew
bowler
Ali Hasan
bowler
Balkin Thomas
all rounder
Pope Lloyd
bowler
Patterson Ollie
no information yet
Team Form
Adelaide Strikers Team Form
Adelaide Strikers have struggled so far this season as they have one win in three games and are sixth on the table.
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat have managed two wins this season and are currently third on the table.
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat
T20
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Adelaide Strikers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Brisbane Heat
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters
Matthew Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter
Matthew Short had a brilliant game in the last outing against Brisbane Heat as he scored 63 off 39 balls. With 134 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter
Matt Renshaw has been impressive so far this season as he has scored 196 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game he scored 33 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers
Luke Wood to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler
Luke Wood has done well so far this season as he has been the standout bowler for his side. So far this season he has bagged five wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jack Wildermuth to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler
Jack Wildermuth was excellent once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets. With eight wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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