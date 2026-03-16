Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction ADS 45 % Chance of Winning BRH 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Adelaide Strikers take on Brisbane Heat in the 17th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 31 at 01:45 PM IST.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers had a dismal campaign last season as they ended up with three wins in the group stages and ended up eighth on the table. Once again this term, they have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have one win in three games and are sixth on the table. They would be hoping to turn things around in this fixture.

Brisbane Heat have struggled for consistency this season as so far this term they have managed two wins in four games and are currently third on the table. In the last match they beat Adelaide Strikers by seven runs. As per our calculations, Brisbane Heat are favourites in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 45%

Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 55%

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Tips 2025

Mackenzie Harvey made his debut in the last game and struggled to make an impact against Brisbane Heat as he scored a duck. We expect his struggles to continue and will score low in the upcoming game.

Colin Munro has once again struggled to make an impact this season as he has been inconsistent so far this term. In the last game he scored 14 which makes us believe he will score low once again in the upcoming game.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Adelaide during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat Player List

Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have struggled so far this season as they have one win in three games and are sixth on the table.

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have managed two wins this season and are currently third on the table.

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Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters

Matthew Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

Matthew Short had a brilliant game in the last outing against Brisbane Heat as he scored 63 off 39 balls. With 134 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Matt Renshaw has been impressive so far this season as he has scored 196 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game he scored 33 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers

Luke Wood to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Luke Wood has done well so far this season as he has been the standout bowler for his side. So far this season he has bagged five wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jack Wildermuth to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Jack Wildermuth was excellent once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets. With eight wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.