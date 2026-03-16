Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction
PES
45%
Chance of Winning
HOH
55%
Parimatch
T20
Perth Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 136 runs, Cooper Connolly is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers in this campaign.
- With 156 runs, Ben McDermott is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes this season.
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning
Perth Scorchers did not have a great season last term as they managed four wins in the group stages and missed the playoffs. This season, they started the campaign with an impressive win over Sydney Sixers but in the last game against Brisbane Heat, they lost the game by eight wickets.
Unlike their opponents, Hobart Hurricanes had an incredible campaign last term as they won the champions, so far this season Hobart Hurricanes have two wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 45%
- Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 55%
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Tips 2025
Mitchell Marsh has been wonderful for Australia in this calendar year but has struggled to make an impact in this campaign as he has scored three runs in two games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Tim David was instrumental in the last campaign as he ended the season with 254 runs with an average of 42.33. He has had a solid start to the campaign thus far and we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Perth with minimum chances of any disruptions during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Owen Mitchell J
all rounder
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Ward Tim
batsman
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Chaudhary Nikhil
all rounder
Hardie Aaron
all rounder
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Turner Ashton
batsman
Wright Mac
batsman
Evans Laurie
batsman
David Tim
batsman
Hobson Nick
batsman
Ahmed Rehan
all rounder
Agar Ashton
all rounder
Jordan Chris
bowler
Paris Joel
bowler
Ellis Nathan
bowler
Couch Brody L
bowler
Hossain Rishad
bowler
Beardman Mahli
bowler
Meredith Riley
bowler
Team Form
Perth Scorchers Team Form
Perth Scorchers struggled last season as they were knocked out in the group stages. They have one win and one loss in two games this term.
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes won the championship last season and have managed two wins in three games thus far.
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes
T20
Perth Stadium, Perth
Perth Scorchers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hobart Hurricanes
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters
Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter
Cooper Connolly was impressive once again in the last game as he scored his second half century in this campaign. With 136 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben McDermott to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Ben McDermott had a solid game in the last outing as he ended up with 49* runs and took his team over the line. He remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers
Brody Couch to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler
Brody Couch has struggled thus far but still has been the best bowler for Perth Scorchers this season. He is the leading wicket taker for Perth Scorchers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chris Jordan to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Chris Jordan has been sensational so far this season, he has been the standout bowler and with six wickets thus far, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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