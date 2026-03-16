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Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

SYS

45%

Chance of Winning

HOH

55%

Parimatch

1.80
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T20

Sydney Cricket Ground

Sydney Sixers take on Hobart Hurricanes in the 31st game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 11 at 08:35 AM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 231 runs, Josh Philippe is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.
  • With 263 runs, Nikhil Chaudhary is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.

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Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost three of the first four games but in the second half of the season, they have managed to turn things around and have won three games on the bounce. In the last game they went head to head against Melbourne Stars and they won the game by six wickets.

Much like their opponents, Hobart Hurricanes head into this game in terrific form as they have won five of the last six matches and are currently at the top of the table. Hobart Hurricanes are almost through to the playoffs this term. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 45%
  • Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 55%

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Tips 2026

Babar Azam has struggled for consistency this season, even though he has scored two half centuries, he just hasn't been consistent thus far. In the last game he scored 14 runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Ben McDermott had a great start to the campaign but has struggled in the second half of the season. In the last three matches he has scored 18, 10 and 18 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Sydney and rains could have an impact in this match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Partly Cloudy
Showers
Mild
Breeze
Partly Cloudy
Showers
Mild
Breeze

Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Playing

SYS
SYS
HOH
HOH
First TeamSecond Team
Owen Mitchell J

all rounder

Azam Babar

batsman

Ward Tim

batsman

Philippe Josh

wicket keeper

Webster Beau

all rounder

Henriques Moises

all rounder

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Curran Sam

all rounder

Chaudhary Nikhil

all rounder

Shaw Lachlan

wicket keeper

Wade Matthew

wicket keeper

Ahmed Rehan

all rounder

Team Form

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers head into this game after three wins on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table.

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have been sensational so far as they have five wins in the last six matches and are at the top of the table.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes

T20

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

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Sydney Sixers

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1.80
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Hobart Hurricanes

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2.00

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Josh Philippe to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Josh Philippe had a decent game against Melbourne Stars as he was the top run scorer. So far he has scored 231 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nikhil Chaudhary to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Nikhil Chaudhary has been excellent so far this season. In the last game he scored 23 off 17 balls and with 263 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Jack Edwards was incredible in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Melbourne Stars. Edwards remains the leading wicket taker for Sydney Sixers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Nathan Ellis continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Hobart Hurricanes will winHobart Hurricanes have five wins in the last six matches.Last season, Hobart Hurricanes completed a double against Sydney Sixers.
Compare Odds:Sydney Sixers to win - 2.00
Hobart Hurricanes to win - 1.80
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