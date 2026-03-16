Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction
SYS
45%
Chance of Winning
HOH
55%
Parimatch
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 231 runs, Josh Philippe is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.
- With 263 runs, Nikhil Chaudhary is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning
Sydney Sixers had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost three of the first four games but in the second half of the season, they have managed to turn things around and have won three games on the bounce. In the last game they went head to head against Melbourne Stars and they won the game by six wickets.
Much like their opponents, Hobart Hurricanes head into this game in terrific form as they have won five of the last six matches and are currently at the top of the table. Hobart Hurricanes are almost through to the playoffs this term. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 45%
- Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 55%
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Tips 2026
Babar Azam has struggled for consistency this season, even though he has scored two half centuries, he just hasn't been consistent thus far. In the last game he scored 14 runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Ben McDermott had a great start to the campaign but has struggled in the second half of the season. In the last three matches he has scored 18, 10 and 18 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Sydney and rains could have an impact in this match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Smith Steve
batsman
Owen Mitchell J
all rounder
Azam Babar
batsman
Ward Tim
batsman
Philippe Josh
wicket keeper
Webster Beau
all rounder
Henriques Moises
all rounder
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Curran Sam
all rounder
Chaudhary Nikhil
all rounder
Shaw Lachlan
wicket keeper
Wade Matthew
wicket keeper
Edwards Jack
batsman
Ahmed Rehan
all rounder
Davies Joel
batsman
Jordan Chris
bowler
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Hossain Rishad
bowler
Manenti Benjamin
bowler
Meredith Riley
bowler
Abbott Sean
bowler
Stanlake Billy
bowler
Team Form
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers head into this game after three wins on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table.
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes have been sensational so far as they have five wins in the last six matches and are at the top of the table.
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes
T20
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Sydney Sixers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hobart Hurricanes
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters
Josh Philippe to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
Josh Philippe had a decent game against Melbourne Stars as he was the top run scorer. So far he has scored 231 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nikhil Chaudhary to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Nikhil Chaudhary has been excellent so far this season. In the last game he scored 23 off 17 balls and with 263 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers
Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Jack Edwards was incredible in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Melbourne Stars. Edwards remains the leading wicket taker for Sydney Sixers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Nathan Ellis continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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