Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction SYS 45 % Chance of Winning HOH 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sydney Sixers take on Hobart Hurricanes in the 31st game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 11 at 08:35 AM IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost three of the first four games but in the second half of the season, they have managed to turn things around and have won three games on the bounce. In the last game they went head to head against Melbourne Stars and they won the game by six wickets.

Much like their opponents, Hobart Hurricanes head into this game in terrific form as they have won five of the last six matches and are currently at the top of the table. Hobart Hurricanes are almost through to the playoffs this term. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 45%

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 55%

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Tips 2026

Babar Azam has struggled for consistency this season, even though he has scored two half centuries, he just hasn't been consistent thus far. In the last game he scored 14 runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Ben McDermott had a great start to the campaign but has struggled in the second half of the season. In the last three matches he has scored 18, 10 and 18 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Sydney and rains could have an impact in this match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Partly Cloudy Showers Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy Showers Mild Breeze

Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Team Form

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers head into this game after three wins on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table.

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have been sensational so far as they have five wins in the last six matches and are at the top of the table.

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Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Josh Philippe to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Josh Philippe had a decent game against Melbourne Stars as he was the top run scorer. So far he has scored 231 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nikhil Chaudhary to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Nikhil Chaudhary has been excellent so far this season. In the last game he scored 23 off 17 balls and with 263 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Jack Edwards was incredible in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Melbourne Stars. Edwards remains the leading wicket taker for Sydney Sixers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Nathan Ellis continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with 12 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.