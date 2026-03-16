Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction SYS 64 % Chance of Winning SYT 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sydney Sixers take on Sydney Thunder in the 37th game of the 2025 Big Bash League at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 16 at 01:45 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost three of the first four games but since then they have managed to turn things around and are unbeaten in the last four matches which includes three wins and are currently fourth on the table. The last game against Hobart Hurricanes was called off due to rain.

Unlike their opponents, Sydney Thunder have struggled to make an impact this season as they have managed just two wins this season and have already been knocked out. In the last game they beat Melbourne Renegades by four wickets. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 64%

Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 36%

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Tips 2026

Babar Azam has struggled for consistency this season, even though he has scored two half centuries, he has only scored 154 runs with an average of 25.66 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Cameron Bancroft continued to struggle in the last game against Melbourne Renegades as he scored 17 runs. So far this season he has scored 101 runs with an average of 16.83 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Sydney and rains could have an impact in this match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder Player List

Team Form

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers have been excellent in the second half of the season as they are unbeaten in the last four matches which includes three wins.

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder have struggled to make an impact and have lost five of the last six matches this term.

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Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

Josh Philippe to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

Josh Philippe had a decent game against Melbourne Stars as he was the top run scorer. So far he has scored 231 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Gilkes to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

Matthew Gilkes did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he has been one of the most consistent batters for Sydney Thunder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Jack Edwards to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Jack Edwards was incredible in the last innings as he bagged three wickets against Melbourne Stars. Edwards remains the leading wicket taker for Sydney Sixers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Sams to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Daniel Sams has had a brilliant campaign this season. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.