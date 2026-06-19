Australia Women vs Netherlands Women ICC Womens T20 World Cup Match Prediction AUS 78 % Chance of Winning NED 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is about to have another exciting day for the fans, as Australia Women will be facing the Netherlands Women in the next game. This match will be played on 20 June at 3:00 PM IST at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Australia Women will be heading to this game after winning their previous one against Bangladesh Women by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Netherlands Women are heading to this game after losing their previous one to India Women by 95 runs.

Who will win? Australia Women Netherlands Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia Women and Netherlands Women will be facing each other for the first time in T20Is.

Georgia Voll, from Australia Women, has scored 420 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 46.67.

Heather Siegers, from Netherlands Women, has taken 10 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.11.

Australia Women vs Netherlands Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women will enter the next game against the Netherlands with a higher chance of winning. With its strong form and reliable player performances, the team is likely to come out victorious with ease. They have players such as Ellyse Perry, who has scored 55 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 134.14, and Georgia Wareham, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 4.75. On the other hand, Netherlands Women will be eager to secure a win. The team will rely on its player performances to secure a win over the most dominant team of the tournament. They have players such as Babette de Leede, who has scored 78 runs in 2 innings at an average of 39, and Caroline de Lange, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.75.

Australia Women Chances of Winning: 78%

Netherlands Women Chances of Winning: 22%

Australia Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Australia Women are on the hunt for another title in the Women's T20 World Cup. With two wins in their first two games, the team is now looking forward to more wins to maintain themselves in the semi-final race. The next game against the Netherlands Women gives them an opportunity to inch closer to the semis, as the Aussies have shown strong performances in this tournament. They have batters such as Georgia Voll, who has scored 45 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 125, and Beth Mooney, who has scored 17 runs in 2 innings at an average of 8.50. Ellyse Perry has taken 2 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 7.

On the other hand, Netherlands Women have not been able to do well in their debut season. The team has lost both of its initial games, as they now prepare to face one of the most dominant teams in the history of Women's cricket. It will be challenging for them to defeat Australia Women, but the team will be eager to cause a turnaround. They have batters such as Heather Siegers, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.50, and Phebe Molkenboer, who has scored 26 runs in 2 innings at an average of 13. Silver Siegers was able to take a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 9.33.

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Australia Women vs Netherlands Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Australia Women and Netherlands Women will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 13 have been won by the team batting first and the remaining 8 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 166, but it falls to 141 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Australia Women and Netherlands Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 71% Humidity 13° - 23° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 71% Humidity 13° - 23° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Australia Women and Netherlands Women Player List

Team Form

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have been on a strong run in the T20 format lately. The team has won all of its last five games, as they aim to continue its winning momentum even in the next game. They have players such as Sophie Molineux, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.75, and Kim Garth, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.33.

Netherlands Women Team Form

The Netherlands Women have now been on a losing streak in this format. The team now holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Heather Siegers, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 9.33, and Sterre Kalis, who has scored 22 runs in 2 innings at an average of 11.

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Australia Women vs Netherlands Women Top Batters

Georgia Voll has been a key run-scorer for Australia Women in this format lately. She has managed to score 420 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 46.67.

Babette de Leede is leading the run-scoring charts for the Netherlands Women in this format. She has managed to score 216 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 21.60.

Australia Women vs Netherlands Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland has dominated with the ball for Australia Women in this format lately. She has managed to take 13 wickets in her last 6 games at an economy of 6.47.

Heather Siegers is one of the key bowlers for the Netherlands Women's team in its recent games. She has managed to take 10 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.11.