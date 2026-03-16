Facts: With 388 runs, Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the leading run scorer for Sharjah Warriorz last season.

With 17 wickets, Jason Holder was the leading wicket taker for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the last campaign.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Sharjah Warriorz would be hoping for a better showing in the first half of the campaign this season as last year they had five defeats in the first seven matches. Sharjah Warriorz managed to turn things around and won three games on the bounce and made the playoffs where they lost against Desert Vipers by seven wickets.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended the season with three wins in ten matches and ended up sixth on the table. They ended the campaign with three defeats on the bounce and would be hoping for a better season. As per our calculations, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sharjah Warriorz’ chances of winning - 42%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 58%

Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Prediction & Tips 2025

Tim David has arguably been the best player in the T20Is this year and we expect him to make his debut for Sharjah Warriorz and make a significant impact in the match. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine’s impact in T20 cricket has been huge but in the last few seasons he has struggled in the batting department which has been the case in 2025. We believe Narine will score low in the upcoming game.

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Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Sharjah during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Sharjah Warriorz and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Team Form

Sharjah Warriorz Team Form

Sharjah Warriorz struggled for consistency last season as they ended up with five wins in ten matches.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders missed the playoffs last season and ended the campaign with four defeats on the bounce.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head

Sharjah Warriorz and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have identical records with two wins each in this fixture. Both sides went head to head twice last season and they managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Sharjah Warriorz: 02

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 02

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Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top batter

Tom Kohler-Cadmore was exceptional last season and would be hoping to make a similar impact this season. Last season, he scored 388 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alex Hales to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter

Alex Hales would be making his debut for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season. He was sensational last season for Desert Vipers as he scored 405 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Tim Southee to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top bowler

Tim Southee had a significant impact last season for Sharjah Warriors and we expect him to have a decent season once again. Last season he bagged 10 wickets and was one of the best bowlers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

Jason Holder had a stunning campaign last season as he was the standout bowler for his side. Holder bagged 17 wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.