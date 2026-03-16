Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Prediction BANG 48 % Chance of Winning PAK 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan is about to end with the last ODI being played on 15 March at 1:45 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. This ODI match will surely carry a lot of weight in the series, with both teams eager to get a win in this one. Bangladesh started off the series with a win and will be looking forward to ending it also with a win. On the other hand, Pakistan had regained its form in the second ODI and will be eager to continue the momentum in the last game.

Who will win? Bangladesh Pakistan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Pakistan has won the majority of the head-to-head encounters against Bangladesh.

Maaz Sadaqat has scored 36 runs off 30 balls against Mustafizur Rahman without losing his wicket.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has scored 21 runs off 20 balls against Shaheen Shah Afridi and even lost his wicket once.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

Pakistan has been strong against Bangladesh in their head-to-head encounters, which increases their chances of winning. For the final ODI, the team will bring out players such as Maaz Sadaqat, who has scored 93 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46.50, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has taken 136 wickets in 71 innings at an average of 21.35. On the other hand, Bangladesh will also be taking the home ground advantage, which could help them to get the win. For the next game, the team will bring out players such as Tanzid Hasan, who has scored 625 runs in 28 innings at an average of 23.14, and Mustafizur Rahman, who has taken 178 wickets in 115 innings at an average of 20.96.

Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 48%

Pakistan Chances of Winning: 52%

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Pakistan has come out to be the better team in the ODI series against Bangladesh. With their impressive track record against Bangladesh, the team will stand a better chance of winning the last game and ending the series on a positive note. They have batsmen such as Mohammad Rizwan, who has scored 2931 runs in 92 innings at an average of 41.28, and Salman Agha, who has scored 1368 runs in 40 innings at an average of 42.75. In the bowling line-up, the team also has Haris Rauf, who has taken 97 wickets in 54 innings at an average of 26.45.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, has done pretty well in this series. Taking the home ground advantage, the team will be eager to end the series with yet another win. They will bring out key batsmen such as Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has scored 1732 runs in 58 innings at an average of 31.49, and Litton Das, who has scored 2572 runs in 95 innings at an average of 29.90. The team will also have a key bowler in the form of Nahid Rana, who has taken 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.90.

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Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The last ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, which is known for its chasing conditions. 76 out of the 143 ODIs that have been played at this venue have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score here stands at 217, but it drops to 186 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team will decide to bowl first.

Weather Report

The third ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan has chances of being affected due to the weather conditions.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Bangladesh and Pakistan Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh has regained its winning momentum in the ODI format, which boosts its confidence for the next game.

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan has also started to perform well in the ODI format, as they now aim to regain their winning streak.

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Bangladesh vs Pakistan Top Batters

Towhid Hridoy will be among the top batters for Bangladesh in the third T20I. He has been able to score 281 runs for the team in his last 10 ODIs at an average of 31.22.

On the other hand, Salman Agha will be leading Pakistan's batting line-up with his form. He has been able to score 314 runs for the team in his last 10 ODIs at an average of 44.86

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Tanvir Islam has done well with the ball lately for the Bangladesh team. In his last 9 ODIs, he has been able to take 16 wickets for the team at an economy of 4.22.

Pakistan's skipper, Shaheen Shah Afridi, stands as the team's best bowler for the last ODI. In his last 8 ODIs, he has been able to take 9 wickets for the team at an economy of 5.52.