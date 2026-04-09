Salman Agha Ali News View all If you want to be the first to know the latest news about cricket player Salman Agha Ali, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he will be participating in, and what records he has already set in cricket. Pakistan Set for Captaincy Shake-Up as Salman Ali Agha Emerges Favourite Pakistan cricket team is all set to have a captaincy change in the Test format. The team recently suffered a brutal loss to Bangladesh in a two match series, under the captaincy of Shan Masood. Reports indicate that Salman Ali Agha comes as a key contender to lead the team. Salman Agha Ali Salman Agha Opens Up on Viral No Handshake Incident Salman Agha Ali Pakistan vs United States of America | T20 World Cup Match Preview Salman Agha Ali T20 World Cup Preview | New coach, new captain, but same old confused Pakistan at another ICC event Salman Agha Ali Pakistan T20I Tri Series | Sri Lanka qualify for final with thrilling six-run win over Pakistan

International career

Salman Ali Agha has built a strong career in international cricket since his debut in 2022. He plays in all formats and has achieved important milestones.

January 2021 – Selected for Pakistan's Test squad against South Africa.

March 2021 – Included in the Test squad for the series against Zimbabwe.

June 2021 – Named in the ODI squad for the England series.

June 2022 – Called up for the Test series in Sri Lanka. Debuted in Tests on 16 July 2022 against Sri Lanka.

August 2022 – Included in the ODI squad for the Netherlands tour. Played his first ODI on 16 August 2022 against the Netherlands.

December 2022 – Scored his first Test century.

November 2023 – Part of Pakistan’s Test squad for the Australia series.

September 2024 – Joined the squad for the home Test series against England.

August 2024 – Named in the Test squad for the Bangladesh series at home.

November 2024 – Played his first T20I on 14 November 2024 against Australia.

December 2024 – Last T20I played on 5 December 2024 against Zimbabwe.

January 2025 – Last Test match played on 3 January 2025 against South Africa.

February 2025 – Scored his first ODI century in a must-win match against South Africa during a tri-nation series with New Zealand.

February 2025 – Last ODI played on 12 February 2025 against South Africa.

Leagues Participation

Salman Ali Agha has played in various T20 leagues worldwide. His performances in domestic cricket and franchise tournaments have helped him gain recognition at the international level.

Indian Premier League

Salman Ali Agha did not participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. His focus remains on international cricket and domestic commitments.

Pakistan Super League

Salman Ali Agha is part of Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He has been a key player in the middle order, contributing with both bat and ball.

Domestic career

Salman Ali Agha played for Lahore's Apollo Cricket Club for many years before making his first-class debut in February 2013. In April 2018, he was selected for Federal Areas in the Pakistan Cup. A few months later, in June, he joined Edmonton Royals in the Global T20 Canada and became the team's top scorer with 218 runs in six matches.

In September 2019, he joined Southern Punjab for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Two years later, in October 2021, he was included in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for their Sri Lanka tour. His performances improved in the 2023-24 season, where he played a key role for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, performing well with both bat and ball. His consistency helped him secure a place in the Pakistan squad for upcoming international matches.

Other Leagues

Salman Ali Agha played in international T20 competitions. In 2018, he joined the Edmonton Royals in the Global T20 Canada tournament. He finished as the top scorer for his team with 218 runs in six matches.

Records and achievements

Salman Ali Agha has set impressive records across formats with his consistent performances.

Tests: Highest score – 132

ODI: Scored his first century in February 2025

Tests vs England (October 2024): Scored 104 (not out) off 119 balls

First-class cricket (since 2013): Played 84 matches, scored 5,000+ runs with an average of 39.50, including 15 centuries and 26 half-centuries

List A matches: Scored 2,000+ runs in 76 games, with an average of 36.80, including 3 centuries and 11 half-centuries

Personal life

Salman keeps his family life private. It is known that he is married and has a son. His wife is rumored to be Hani Atlaf, but there is no confirmation.

Finance

Salman Ali Agha has a net worth of around $5 million. This shows his success in cricket and his position in Pakistan’s cricket scene.

Scandals

In December 2024, Salman faced a smear campaign on social media after being named vice-captain of the Pakistan national white-ball cricket team in October 2024.

Fans

Salman has a large fan base. In 2023, the All Stars Kit company released a fan jersey for him ahead of the Cricket World Cup. The jersey features Pakistan’s bright colors, along with Salman’s name and number.

In January 2025, Salman spoke to the press in Lahore, reassuring fans that the national team was ready for the 2025 Cricket World Cup in Pakistan.

Social Media

He has 160,000 followers on Instagram.