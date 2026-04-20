Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, the ODI series Match Prediction BAN 40 % Chance of Winning SRI 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Sri Lanka Women tour of Bangladesh is all set to commence with the ODI series. The first ODI will be played on 20 April at 9:00 AM IST at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium at Rajshahi. Bangladesh Women are heading to this series after having a poor run in the Women's ODI World Cup. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women are heading to this series after winning their previous ODI series against the West Indies Women by 2-1.

Who will win? Bangladesh Women Sri Lanka Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sri Lanka Women have won three of their last five games against Bangladesh Women.

Chamari Athapaththu has scored 48 runs off 27 balls against Nahida Akter, while Akter has dismissed her once.

Sharmin Akhter has scored 14 runs off 18 balls against Inoka Ranaweera, while Ranaweera is yet to take her wicket.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women will enter the first ODI with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown impressive performances against Bangladesh Women in the recent games which would help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Harshita Samarawickrama, who has scored 1351 runs in 48 innings at an average of 31.42, and Chamari Athapaththu, who holds 52 wickets in 71 innings at an average of 40.63. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will be keen to start off the series with a win, noting the fact that the team also takes home ground advantage. They have players such as Nigar Sultana, who has scored 1474 runs in 60 innings at an average of 27.29, and Nahida Akter, who holds 75 wickets in 58 innings at an average of 23.56.

Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 40%

Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning: 60%

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh Women didn't have a good outing in the Women's World Cup. After a long break, the team gets the advantage of playing its first ever series since the World Cup at their home ground. But it will be challenging for them to start off the series with a win. They have batters such as Sharmin Akhter, who has scored 1341 runs in 52 innings at an average of 26.82, and Fargana Hoque, who has scored 1928 runs in 77 innings at an average of 26.77. Sultana Khatun will be a key bowler for the team, as she holds 19 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 26.36.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women enter the series as the strong contenders to come out victorious. The team has shown strong performances against Bangladesh Women in the recent games and they also take advantage of a better recent form. They have batters such as Chamari Athapaththu, who has scored 4104 runs in 123 innings at an average of 34.77, and Imesha Dulani, who has scored 26 runs in 3 innings at an average of 8.67. Inoka Ranaweera has done well with the ball, as she holds 95 wickets in 84 innings at an average of 31.42.

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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, offering the home-ground advantage to Bangladesh Women. The upcoming match will also be the first ever international game to be hosted at this venue, which is known for offering a balanced contest. Batters who are able to settle will find it easier to score runs, while the spinners get more advantage as the game progresses. It is likely that the toss-winning team in this game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women could be affected due to the weather conditions. The weather is expected to be sunny but there is a 20% chance of rain on the match day.

Sunny 49% Humidity 26° - 38° C 13 kmph

Sunny 49% Humidity 26° - 38° C 13 kmph

Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women have not been able to grab wins lately in the ODI format. Over their last five ODIs, the team has not won a single game but lost four of them. They have players such as Sobhana Mostary, who has scored 436 runs in 26 innings at an average of 22.94, and Fariha Trisna, who holds 5 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 37.60.

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have shown an impressive form in the ODI format lately. In its last five ODIs, the team has managed to secure wins in three of them, losing just one. They have players such as Kawya Kavindi, who holds a wicket in 4 innings at an economy of 6.83, and Hasini Perera, who has scored 1138 runs in 59 innings at an average of 19.96.

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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Sharmin Akhter will be a key batter for Bangladesh Women in this series. She has managed to score 360 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 40.

Chamari Athapaththu brings her unmatched experience with the bat to Sri Lanka Women's team. She has scored 4104 runs in 123 innings at an average of 34.77.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Nahida Akter has been a key bowler for Bangladesh Women in the ODI format lately. She has grabbed 12 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 3.89.

Inoka Ranaweera stands as the most experienced bowler for Sri Lanka Women. She holds an impressive total of 95 wickets for the team in 84 innings at an average of 31.42.