West Indies Women vs Australia Women ODI Match Prediction WIN 25 % Chance of Winning AUS 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Australia Women's tour of the West Indies is about to finish, as both teams get ready for the third ODI. This match will be played on 2 April at 11:30 PM IST at Warner Park. West Indies Women have already lost the series, losing the previous match by 90 runs. The team now aims to get a win in the last game and end the series on a positive note. On the other hand, Australia Women have showcased their strength in the current tour of the West Indies. Now they will aim to secure another win, ending the series in a clean sweep.

Who will win? West Indies Women Australia Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia Women have won four out of their last five head-to-head encounters against the West Indies Women.

Phoebe Litchfield has scored 10 runs off 11 balls against Ashmini Munisar, while Munisar is yet to take her wicket.

Qiana Joseph has scored 6 runs off 6 balls against Alana King, while King is yet to take her wicket.

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women will be entering the third ODI with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong form against the West Indies Women in the recent encounters, which could help them to end the series with another win. They have players such as Phoebe Litchfield, who has scored 123 runs in 2 innings at an average of 61.50, and Ashleigh Gardner, who took 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.60. On the other hand, the West Indies Women will still be taking the home ground advantage, which might help them to get a turnaround in the last ODI. They have players such as Stafanie Taylor, who has scored 123 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 76.39, and Afy Fletcher, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.40.

West Indies Women Chances of Winning: 25%

Australia Women Chances of Winning: 75%

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

West Indies Women have not managed to grab even a single win in the series against Australia. But the team will be eager to give its best in the final ODI and end the series on a positive note. Even in the next game, they will be taking the home ground advantage, which could help them to some extent. They have batters such as Hayley Matthews, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50, and Chinelle Henry, who has scored 57 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28.50. Ashmini Munisar has been a contributor with the ball, as she holds 2 wickets at an average of 22.50 in the last game.

On the other hand, the dominance shown by the Australia Women in this series remains unmatched. The team stands undefeated against the West Indies Women in the recent encounters, which puts them as the strong favourites to secure another win. They have batters such as Nicola Carey, who has scored 79 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 123.43, and Georgia Wareham, who has scored 81 runs in 2 innings at an average of 40.50. Kim Garth has been a contributor with the ball, as she holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.66.

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West Indies Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

The third ODI between West Indies Women and Australia Women will also be played at Warner Park, offering home ground advantage to the West Indies Women. It is known to be a batter-friendly pitch, as 23 out of 38 ODIs played here have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue is 245, and it drops down drastically to 196 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch conditions and previous matches at Warner Park, the team winning the toss at this venue is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The third ODI between the West Indies Women and Australia Women could be affected due to the weather conditions. On the match day, high humidity levels are expected, and there is also a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 70% Humidity 24° - 26° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 70% Humidity 24° - 26° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

West Indies Women and Australia Women Player List

Team Form

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have not been able to do well in the ODI format lately. Over their last five ODIs, the team has managed to secure just one win, losing all the remaining four games. They have players such as Hayley Matthews, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.50, and Qiana Joseph, who has scored 41 runs in 2 innings at an average of 20.50.

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have regained dominance in the ODI format, as they eye a clean sweep in the next game. The team has won all of its last five ODIs, showcasing its aggressive form. They have players such as Georgia Wareham, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17, and Georgia Voll, who has scored 65 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32.50.

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West Indies Women vs Australia Women Top Batters

Stafanie Taylor is the top run scorer for West Indies Women in this series. She has managed to score 123 runs in 2 innings at an average of 123 and a strike rate of 76.39.

Phoebe Litchfield has been a key run scorer for Australia Women lately. In her last 10 ODIs, she has managed to score 498 runs at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 110.42.

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers

Afy Fletcher has been the leading wicket-taker for West Indies Women in this series. She has secured 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 25.40.

Alana King continues to showcase her consistency for Australia Women's team with the ball. In her last 10 ODIs, she has managed to take 18 wickets at an economy of 4.17.