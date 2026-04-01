West Indies Women vs Australia Women ODI Match Prediction
WIN
25%
Chance of Winning
AUS
75%
Parimatch
Odi
Warner Park
Who will win?
Facts:
- Australia Women have won four out of their last five head-to-head encounters against the West Indies Women.
- Phoebe Litchfield has scored 10 runs off 11 balls against Ashmini Munisar, while Munisar is yet to take her wicket.
- Qiana Joseph has scored 6 runs off 6 balls against Alana King, while King is yet to take her wicket.
West Indies Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning
Australia Women will be entering the third ODI with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong form against the West Indies Women in the recent encounters, which could help them to end the series with another win. They have players such as Phoebe Litchfield, who has scored 123 runs in 2 innings at an average of 61.50, and Ashleigh Gardner, who took 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.60. On the other hand, the West Indies Women will still be taking the home ground advantage, which might help them to get a turnaround in the last ODI. They have players such as Stafanie Taylor, who has scored 123 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 76.39, and Afy Fletcher, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.40.
- West Indies Women Chances of Winning: 25%
- Australia Women Chances of Winning: 75%
West Indies Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
West Indies Women have not managed to grab even a single win in the series against Australia. But the team will be eager to give its best in the final ODI and end the series on a positive note. Even in the next game, they will be taking the home ground advantage, which could help them to some extent. They have batters such as Hayley Matthews, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50, and Chinelle Henry, who has scored 57 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28.50. Ashmini Munisar has been a contributor with the ball, as she holds 2 wickets at an average of 22.50 in the last game.
On the other hand, the dominance shown by the Australia Women in this series remains unmatched. The team stands undefeated against the West Indies Women in the recent encounters, which puts them as the strong favourites to secure another win. They have batters such as Nicola Carey, who has scored 79 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 123.43, and Georgia Wareham, who has scored 81 runs in 2 innings at an average of 40.50. Kim Garth has been a contributor with the ball, as she holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.66.
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West Indies Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction
The third ODI between West Indies Women and Australia Women will also be played at Warner Park, offering home ground advantage to the West Indies Women. It is known to be a batter-friendly pitch, as 23 out of 38 ODIs played here have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue is 245, and it drops down drastically to 196 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch conditions and previous matches at Warner Park, the team winning the toss at this venue is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The third ODI between the West Indies Women and Australia Women could be affected due to the weather conditions. On the match day, high humidity levels are expected, and there is also a 20% chance of rain.
West Indies Women and Australia Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Voll Georgia
batsman
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Taylor Stafanie
all rounder
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Henry Chinelle
all rounder
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Glasgow Jannillea
batsman
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Claxton Jahzara
bowler
Carey Nicola
bowler
Fletcher Afy
bowler
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Munisar Ashmini
bowler
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Ramharack Karishma
bowler
King Alana
bowler
Grimmond Realeanna
all rounder
Hamilton Lucy
bowler
Sawh Shunelle
wicket keeper
Brown Darcie
bowler
Team Form
West Indies Women Team Form
West Indies Women have not been able to do well in the ODI format lately. Over their last five ODIs, the team has managed to secure just one win, losing all the remaining four games. They have players such as Hayley Matthews, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.50, and Qiana Joseph, who has scored 41 runs in 2 innings at an average of 20.50.
Australia Women Team Form
Australia Women have regained dominance in the ODI format, as they eye a clean sweep in the next game. The team has won all of its last five ODIs, showcasing its aggressive form. They have players such as Georgia Wareham, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17, and Georgia Voll, who has scored 65 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32.50.
West Indies Women vs Australia Women
Odi
Warner Park, Basseterre
West Indies
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Australia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
West Indies Women vs Australia Women Top Batters
Stafanie Taylor is the top run scorer for West Indies Women in this series. She has managed to score 123 runs in 2 innings at an average of 123 and a strike rate of 76.39.
Phoebe Litchfield has been a key run scorer for Australia Women lately. In her last 10 ODIs, she has managed to score 498 runs at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 110.42.
West Indies Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers
Afy Fletcher has been the leading wicket-taker for West Indies Women in this series. She has secured 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 25.40.
Alana King continues to showcase her consistency for Australia Women's team with the ball. In her last 10 ODIs, she has managed to take 18 wickets at an economy of 4.17.
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