Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Match Prediction CSK 45 % Chance of Winning PBKS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is set for another intense clash, as Chennai Super Kings will be going against Punjab Kings in the 7th game of the tournament. This match will be played on 3 April at 7:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai Super Kings started their campaign with a loss against Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, started their campaign with a win over the Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. With CSK aiming to get its first win, PBKS will also aim to continue its winning momentum in this campaign.

Who will win? Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Punjab Kings have won four of their last five head-to-head encounters against Chennai Super Kings.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 33 runs off 25 balls against Khaleel Ahmed, while Khaleel has managed to dismiss him thrice.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 57 runs off 46 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him thrice.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Chances of Winning

Punjab Kings will be heading to their next game against CSK with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the Chennai Super Kings in the recent head-to-head games, which could help them to get another win. They have players such as Cooper Connolly, who has scored 72 runs off 44 balls, and Vijayakumar Vyshak, who took 3 wickets at an average of 11.33. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings will still be eager to take the home ground advantage and turn the tables in the next game. They have players such as Jamie Overton, who scored 43 runs off 36 balls, and Anshul Kamboj, who took 2 wickets at an average of 13.50.

Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 45%

Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 55%

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Chennai Super Kings started the campaign with a massive loss against the Rajasthan Royals. With the team facing injury woes, things will surely get more challenging for them in the next game against the Punjab Kings. But CSK still takes the home ground advantage in the next game, which might help them to some extent. They have batters such as Kartik Sharma, who scored 18 runs off 15 balls, and Sarfaraz Khan, who scored 17 runs off 12 balls. Khaleel Ahmed also bowled well in the last game, having an economy of 5.66.

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings stand as a strong contender in the upcoming IPL match. The team has displayed strong performances against the five-time IPL champions lately, which might help them to grab another win. Moreover, Punjab has also managed to start the campaign with a win, boosting their confidence for their second game. Their batting line-up has key batsmen such as Prabhsimran Singh, who scored 37 runs off 24 balls, and Shreyas Iyer, who scored 18 runs off 11 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal did well with the ball, taking 2 wickets at an average of 14.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, offering home ground advantage to CSK. This ground is known to favour the batsmen first, as bowlers get an advantage later in the game. Out of the 17 T20Is played here, 10 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 170, dropping to 140 in the second innings. So, it can be predicted that the team which wins the toss at Chepauk would bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. However, there are high wind speeds predicted on the match day, and there is also a 5% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 58% 27° - 32° C 21 kmph

Partly Sunny 58% 27° - 32° C 21 kmph

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings Player List

Team Form

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

The Chennai Super Kings have not been able to secure wins lately in the IPL. In its last five games, the team has only managed to secure two wins, losing the other three games. They have star performers such as Noor Ahmad, who held an economy of 12, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored just 6 runs off 11 balls in the last game.

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings continue to give their best in this season, as they finished as the runner-up last time. With three wins in their last five games, the match against CSK would help them to maintain their winning momentum. They have key players such as Marco Jansen, who took a wicket at an economy of 5, and Priyansh Arya, who scored 7 runs off 8 balls.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings T20 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now!

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Top Batters

Shivam Dube steps in as a key batter for Chennai Super Kings in the next game. He has managed to score 257 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 36.71.

Prabhsimran Singh has been a constant run scorer for Punjab Kings in the recent games. He has managed to score 377 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 37.70.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad has been a top wicket-taking option for the Chennai Super Kings. In his last 10 IPL matches, he has secured 13 wickets for the team at an economy of 8.29.

Arshdeep Singh continues to deliver his best for Punjab Kings with the ball. Over his last 9 games for the team, he has managed to take 10 wickets at an economy of 9.30.