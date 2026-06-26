Australia Women vs India Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction AUS 56 % Chance of Winning IND 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is about to have its group stages coming to an end, as it will be India Women going against Australia Women in a do-or-die game. This match will be played on 28 June at 7:00 PM IST at Lord's in London. Australia Women are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Pakistan Women by 113 runs. On the other hand, India Women are heading to this game after winning its previous match against Bangladesh Women by 5 wickets. Can Australia Women stop India from reaching the semi-final stages?

Who will win? Australia Women India Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia Women have won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against India Women, and lost the remaining two.

Smriti Mandhana has scored 83 runs off 52 balls against Sophie Molineux, while Molineux has dismissed her twice.

Georgia Voll has scored 29 runs off 18 balls against Renuka Singh, while Renuka is yet to take her wicket.

Australia Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women will be heading to the match against India Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against India Women in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ellyse Perry, who has scored 127 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42.33, and Sophie Molineux, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9. On the other hand, India Women will be eager to win this do-or-die game. With its winning momentum, the team will be keen to turn the tables against Australia Women. They have players such as Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 167 runs in 4 innings at an average of 41.75, and Shree Charani, who holds 12 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 7.08.

Australia Women Chances of Winning: 56%

India Women Chances of Winning: 44%

Australia Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Australia Women have shown their dominance in the T20 World Cup 2026. With wins in all of its four group games, they have already topped the table without any issues. Now with their last group game being against India Women, the team will aim to end the group stages undefeated. Their record against India Women has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Georgia Voll, who has scored 101 runs in 4 innings at an average of 33.66, and Beth Mooney, who has scored 91 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.33. Georgia Wareham has managed to take 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 6.60.

On the other hand, India Women has been a strong contender in this tournament, who finds itself in a do-or-die situation. The team has played four games and won three of them, as they now aim to defeat Australia Women and make it to the semi-final stages. But it will be a bit of a challenge for them, noting that Australia Women have been strong over them lately. They have batters such as Shafali Verma, who has scored 145 runs in 4 innings at an average of 36.25, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 85 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.33. Shafali Verma has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Australia Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Australia Women and India Women will be played at Lord's in London. This venue has hosted a total of 14 T20Is, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 131 in the second innings of the game. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Australia Women and India Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 57% Humidity 12° - 24° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 57% Humidity 12° - 24° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Australia Women and India Women Player List

Team Form

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women continue their dominant run in this tournament. The team has won all of its last five games in this format, as they aim to end the group stages with yet another win. They have players such as Ellyse Perry, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 5.75, and Georgia Wareham, who has scored 78 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.

India Women Team Form

India Women have finally regained their winning momentum ahead of the crucial match. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to end the campaign with another win and reach the semi-final stages. They have players such as Radha Yadav, who holds 3 wickets in an inning at an average of 9.33, and Richa Ghosh, who has scored 79 runs in 4 innings at an average of 26.33.

Australia Women vs India Women T20i Lord's, St John's Wood Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.62 Bet Now!

Australia Women vs India Women Top Batters

Georgia Voll is holding her place as the highest run-scorer for Australia Women lately. She has managed to score 365 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 40.56.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been leading India Women's batting line-up from the front. She has managed to score 279 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 39.86.

Australia Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Molineux has now started to do well for Australia Women with her bowling skills. She holds 10 wickets for the team in her last 7 games at an economy of 6.57.

Shree Charani is now holding her place as a key bowler for India Women in this format. She has managed to take 19 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.34.