Australia Women vs India Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction
AUS
56%
Chance of Winning
IND
44%
Parimatch
T20i
Lord's
Who will win?
Facts:
- Australia Women have won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against India Women, and lost the remaining two.
- Smriti Mandhana has scored 83 runs off 52 balls against Sophie Molineux, while Molineux has dismissed her twice.
- Georgia Voll has scored 29 runs off 18 balls against Renuka Singh, while Renuka is yet to take her wicket.
Australia Women vs India Women Chances of Winning
Australia Women will be heading to the match against India Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against India Women in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ellyse Perry, who has scored 127 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42.33, and Sophie Molineux, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9. On the other hand, India Women will be eager to win this do-or-die game. With its winning momentum, the team will be keen to turn the tables against Australia Women. They have players such as Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 167 runs in 4 innings at an average of 41.75, and Shree Charani, who holds 12 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 7.08.
- Australia Women Chances of Winning: 56%
- India Women Chances of Winning: 44%
Australia Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Australia Women have shown their dominance in the T20 World Cup 2026. With wins in all of its four group games, they have already topped the table without any issues. Now with their last group game being against India Women, the team will aim to end the group stages undefeated. Their record against India Women has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Georgia Voll, who has scored 101 runs in 4 innings at an average of 33.66, and Beth Mooney, who has scored 91 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.33. Georgia Wareham has managed to take 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 6.60.
On the other hand, India Women has been a strong contender in this tournament, who finds itself in a do-or-die situation. The team has played four games and won three of them, as they now aim to defeat Australia Women and make it to the semi-final stages. But it will be a bit of a challenge for them, noting that Australia Women have been strong over them lately. They have batters such as Shafali Verma, who has scored 145 runs in 4 innings at an average of 36.25, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 85 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.33. Shafali Verma has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.
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Australia Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction
The match between Australia Women and India Women will be played at Lord's in London. This venue has hosted a total of 14 T20Is, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 131 in the second innings of the game. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Australia Women and India Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
Australia Women and India Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Mandhana Smriti
batsman
Voll Georgia
batsman
Verma Shefali
batsman
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Bhatia Yastika Harish
wicket keeper
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Ghosh Richa
wicket keeper
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Carey Nicola
bowler
Yadav Radha
all rounder
Molineux Sophie
bowler
Garth Kim
all rounder
Gaud Kranti Munna
all rounder
Hamilton Lucy
bowler
Singh Renuka
bowler
Team Form
Australia Women Team Form
Australia Women continue their dominant run in this tournament. The team has won all of its last five games in this format, as they aim to end the group stages with yet another win. They have players such as Ellyse Perry, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 5.75, and Georgia Wareham, who has scored 78 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.
India Women Team Form
India Women have finally regained their winning momentum ahead of the crucial match. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to end the campaign with another win and reach the semi-final stages. They have players such as Radha Yadav, who holds 3 wickets in an inning at an average of 9.33, and Richa Ghosh, who has scored 79 runs in 4 innings at an average of 26.33.
Australia Women vs India Women
T20i
Lord's, St John's Wood
Australia
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India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Australia Women vs India Women Top Batters
Georgia Voll is holding her place as the highest run-scorer for Australia Women lately. She has managed to score 365 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 40.56.
Harmanpreet Kaur has been leading India Women's batting line-up from the front. She has managed to score 279 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 39.86.
Australia Women vs India Women Top Bowlers
Sophie Molineux has now started to do well for Australia Women with her bowling skills. She holds 10 wickets for the team in her last 7 games at an economy of 6.57.
Shree Charani is now holding her place as a key bowler for India Women in this format. She has managed to take 19 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.34.
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