India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Match Prediction IRL 25 % Chance of Winning IND 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sunday is about to get even more exciting for the cricket fans, as the last T20I of the India tour of Ireland is set to take place. This match will be taking place on 28 June at 6:00 PM IST at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Ireland will be aiming to end the series against the T20 World Cup champions with a win. On the other hand, India will be aiming to secure another win over Ireland in this series as they head over to the series against England.

Who will win? India Ireland Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won the majority of its previous matches against Ireland in this format.

Ishan Kishan, from India, has scored 1328 runs in 45 innings in his T20I career at an average of 30.18.

Matthew Humphreys, from Ireland, has taken 25 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 18.56.

Ireland vs India Chances of Winning

India will surely enter the second T20I against Ireland with a higher chance of winning. The team still holds a dominant record over Ireland which could help them to secure a win yet again. They have players such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1328 runs in 45 innings at an average of 30.18, and Axar Patel, who holds 97 wickets in 88 innings at an average of 21.42. On the other hand, Ireland is still having hopes to end the series with a win. Taking the home-ground advantage, they will be eager to cause an upset by defeating the champions. They have players such as Lorcan Tucker, who has scored 1730 runs in 85 innings at an average of 22.76, and Matthew Humphreys, who holds 25 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 18.56.

Ireland Chances of Winning: 25%

India Chances of Winning: 75%

Ireland vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Ireland has not been able to do much well in the shortest format of the game lately. And the series against India has given them a bright opportunity to learn while playing against the greatest team right now. As the series comes to an end, Ireland will aim to take the home-ground advantage and turn the tables against the Indian team. They have batsmen such as Harry Tector, who has scored 1845 runs in 90 innings at an average of 24.93, and Ross Adair, who has scored 1374 runs in 64 innings at an average of 23.28. Gareth Delany has been a key bowler, as he holds 59 wickets in 74 innings at an average of 26.47.

On the other hand, India has shown once again why they are being called as the World champions in the T20 format. With its vast range of experience in the shortest format of the game and a huge talent pool, they have kickstarted their preparations for the 2028 T20 World Cup. Moreover, the team also holds a strong record over Ireland which could help them with another win. They have batsmen such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 1399 runs in 54 innings at an average of 28.55, and Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 1438 runs in 45 innings at an average of 33.44. Arshdeep Singh will be a key bowler for the team, as he holds 127 wickets in 83 innings at an average of 19.70.

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Ireland vs India Match Toss Prediction

The second T20I match between Ireland and India will also be played at Ireland's home-ground, as it will be played at Civil Service Cricket Club. This venue has hosted an impressive total of 33 T20Is, out of which 13 have been won by the team batting first, and 19 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 127, but it falls to 112 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The second T20I between Ireland and India won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 57% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 57% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Ireland and India Player List

Team Form

Ireland Team Form

Ireland just had their winning momentum affected as the series started. As of now, the team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Stephen Doheny, who has scored 1806 runs in 68 innings at an average of 28.66, and Liam McCarthy, who holds 24 wickets in 33 innings at an average of 45.20.

India Team Form

India has shown why they are still being called as the champions in this format. The team has been on a winning streak, as it aims to extend the same ahead of the series against England. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 1104 runs in 47 T20I innings at an average of 30.66, and Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 64 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 28.29.

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Ireland vs India Top Batters

Lorcan Tucker will aim to play a key role for Ireland in the next match against India. He has managed to score 1730 runs in 85 innings at an average of 22.76 in his T20I career.

Ishan Kishan will be a key batter for the Indian team even in the second T20I. In his T20I career, he has managed to score 1328 runs in 45 innings at an average of 30.18.

Ireland vs India Top Bowlers

Matthew Humphreys has been a key bowler for Ireland in this format. Taking a look at his T20I career, he has managed to take 25 wickets in just 18 innings at an average of 18.56.

Axar Patel brings his experience to the Indian bowling line-up in this format. He has been able to take 97 wickets for the team across 88 innings at an average of 21.42.