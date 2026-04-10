Alfie Richard James Ogborne

Alfie Richard James Ogborne

bowler

Full name:Alfie Richard James Ogborne
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Kent

Somerset

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches15
Innings25
Overs28.038.0
Balls--
Maidens30
Runs89245
Wickets34
Avg29.6661.25
SR5657
Eco3.176.44
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches15
Innings13
Not outs02
Runs239
Balls Faced1178
Avg239
SR18.1850
Fours02
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest227
Hundreds00

Alfie Richard James Ogborne Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultSomerset vs Hampshire

Somerset vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

160

HAM

HAM

158

ResultWarwickshire vs Somerset

Warwickshire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

Edgbaston

WAR

WAR

189

SOM

SOM

193

ResultGlamorgan vs Somerset

Glamorgan vs Somerset

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

175

SOM

SOM

171

ResultSomerset vs Glamorgan

Somerset vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

202

GLA

GLA

203

ResultGloucestershire vs Somerset

Gloucestershire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

County Ground

GLO

GLO

138

SOM

SOM

137

ResultSomerset vs Warwickshire

Somerset vs Warwickshire

T20 Blast

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

215

WAR

WAR

216

ResultSomerset vs Gloucestershire

Somerset vs Gloucestershire

T20 Blast

Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

194

GLO

GLO

176

ResultWorcestershire vs Somerset

Worcestershire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

180

SOM

SOM

144

LiveNorthamptonshire vs Somerset

Northamptonshire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

NOR

(13 ov.) 106/7

SOM

SOM

223

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Evison, Joey

Evison, Joey

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Rew, James

Rew, James

Gilchrist, Nathan

Gilchrist, Nathan

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak

Quinn, Matt

Quinn, Matt

Bhuiyan, Arafat

Bhuiyan, Arafat

O Riordan, Marcus

O Riordan, Marcus

Qadri, Hamidullah

Qadri, Hamidullah

Khan, Sajid

Khan, Sajid