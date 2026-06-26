Middlesex vs Durham T20 Blast Match Prediction MID 56 % Chance of Winning DUR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to have another Cross Pool game, as it will be Middlesex going against Durham in the next clash. This match is all set to be played on 28 June at 7:00 PM IST at Old Deer Park in Richmond. Middlesex will be aiming to win this game at their own home ground and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Durham is heading to this game after losing its previous match to Lancashire by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Middlesex Durham Vote 0 votes

Facts: Middlesex and Durham have faced each other once, where Middlesex won the game by 8 wickets.

Alex Lees, from Durham, has scored 160 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.66.

Tom Helm, from Middlesex, has taken 137 wickets in 116 innings at an average of 25.91.

Middlesex vs Durham Chances of Winning

Middlesex will enter the next game against Durham with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Durham and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Max Holden, who has scored 2837 runs in 119 innings at an average of 27.54, and Tom Helm, who holds 137 wickets in 116 innings at an average of 25.91. On the other hand, Durham will also aim to secure a win in this game. The team will be relying on its player performances to turn the tables and end its losing streak. They have players such as Alex Lees, who has scored 160 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.66, and Callum Parkinson, who holds 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 13.81.

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 56%

Durham Chances of Winning: 44%

Middlesex vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Middlesex continues to have a horrific run in the T20 Blast 2026. Having secured more losses than wins in this season, the team is now looking for ways in which it could make a turnaround. And the next match against Durham brings an opportunity for them. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will be looking at this game as a chance to get back on track. They have batsmen such as Luke Hollman, who has scored 987 runs in 69 innings at an average of 19.35, and Adam Rossington, who has scored 3964 runs in 191 innings at an average of 21.78. Noah Cornwell has managed to take 29 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 27.68.

On the other hand, Durham has also not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team has played six games in this season, as they hold two wins and four losses. However, the next game against Middlesex also puts them as a close contender, and it might help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Graham Clark, who has scored 136 runs in 6 innings at an average of 27.20, and Ollie Robinson, who has scored 104 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26. Matthew Potts holds 9 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 17.66.

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Middlesex vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

The match between Middlesex and Durham will be played at the Old Deer Park in Richmond, which gives the home-ground advantage to Middlesex. This venue has not hosted even a single T20I, but it is known to offer a balanced contest with the bat and ball. Seamers will be able to take an early advantage in the game under the swinging conditions, while batters who settle will be able to score freely. Looking at the pitch conditions, it is likely that the team which wins the toss in the next game would bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Middlesex and Durham could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Cloudy 80% Humidity 22° - 28° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 80% Humidity 22° - 28° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Middlesex and Durham Player List

Team Form

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has not been able to perform well in the current stages of the tournament. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to get back on the track. They have players such as Eathan Bosch, who holds 96 wickets in 91 innings at an average of 24.92, and Ryan Higgins, who has scored 2432 runs in 135 innings at an average of 23.84.

Durham Team Form

Durham has endured a losing streak in this tournament, as the team fails to do well. The team holds four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Kasey Aldridge, who holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 18.88, and Colin Ackermann, who has scored 107 runs in 6 innings at an average of 21.40.

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Middlesex vs Durham Top Batters

Max Holden will be a key batter for Middlesex in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 2837 runs in his T20 career in 119 innings at an average of 27.54.

Alex Lees is the top run-scorer for Durham in the current season. He has managed to score 160 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 26.66.

Middlesex vs Durham Top Bowlers

Tom Helm will be a key bowler for Middlesex in the next game. He has managed to take 137 wickets in 116 innings in the shortest format at an average of 25.91.

Callum Parkinson is the leading wicket-taker for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 13.81.