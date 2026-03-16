Australia vs Oman Match Prediction AUS 98 % Chance of Winning OMN 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Australia take on Oman in the 40th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 20 at 07:00 PM IST.

Australia vs Oman Chance of Winning

Australia headed into this campaign as one of the favourites to go all the way but their performance has sent shockwaves as Australia have been knocked out in the group stages which has to go down as one of the biggest upsets in this format. In the last game they lost against Sri Lanka by eight wickets.

Much like their opponents, this campaign has been a struggle so far for Oman as they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Ireland and they lost the game by 96 runs. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 98%

Oman’ chances of winning - 02%

Australia vs Oman Prediction & Tips 2026

Glenn Maxwell has been underwhelming since he returned after a long lay off due to injury and even though he has done well in the last two games, we expect him to struggle in the upcoming game.

Aamir Kaleem has struggled to make an impact in this format and he had an underwhelming start to the campaign. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century regardless we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Pallekele with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Partly Cloudy Showers Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy Showers Warm Breeze

Australia and Oman Player List

Team Form

Australia Team Form

Australia have struggled to make an impact in this campaign and they head into this match after back to back defeats.

Oman Team Form

Oman have struggled to find their footing so far as they have lost three games on the bounce.

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Australia vs Oman Top Batters

Matthew Renshaw to be Australia’ top batter

Matthew Renshaw did not play the last match but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been sensational in this tournament and we expect him to make a mark which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jatinder Singh to be Oman’ top batter

Jatinder Singh has struggled to find his footing so far in this campaign, we are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs Oman Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Australia’ top bowler

Adam Zampa struggled to make an impact in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far and he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jiten Ramanandi to be Oman’ top bowler

Jiten Ramanandi was expensive in the last match regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been the standout bowler for Oman this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.