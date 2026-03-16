New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction
SRI
39%
Chance of Winning
NEW
61%
Parimatch
T20i
R.Premadasas Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 173 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this campaign.
- With 208 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in this tournament.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning
New Zealand head into this fixture after what has been a brilliant campaign in the group stages. New Zealand lost against South Africa but ended the group stages with three wins in four games and qualified for the Super Eight. The last game against Pakistan was called off due to rain.
Sri Lanka dominated the group stages as they ended up with three wins in four games and made the Super Eight. In the last match they went head to head against England and eventually lost the game by 51 runs. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New Zealand’ chances of winning - 61%
- Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 39%
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Tips 2026
Finn Allen has been sensational in this format and he has been impressive for New Zealand in this campaign as he has scored 137 runs with an average of 45.66 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Kusal Mendis did not have a good game in the last outing but he has been outstanding this season and has scored 186 runs which includes three half centuries which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
New Zealand and Sri Lanka Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Mendis Kusal
wicket keeper
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Asalanka Charith
batsman
Ravindra Rachin
all rounder
Rathnayake Pavan
bowler
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Chapman Mark
batsman
Mendis Kamindu
all rounder
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Santner Mitchell
all rounder
Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe
all rounder
McConchie Cole
all rounder
Chameera Dushmantha
bowler
Henry Matt
bowler
Sodhi Ish
bowler
Madushanka Dilshan
bowler
Ferguson Lockie
bowler
Team Form
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand’s last game was called off due to rain. They have lost just once in this campaign.
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka struggled in the last game as they lost against England. They have lost back to back games.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
T20i
R.Premadasas Stadium, Colombo
Sri Lanka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Top Batters
Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter
Tim Seifert did not have a great outing in the last innings but that doesn't change the fact he has been brilliant in this campaign and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter
Pathum Nissanka did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational and with 208 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers
Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Jacob Duffy struggled in the last game against Canada but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant in this format. He was sensational in the last series against India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler
Maheesh Theekshana was excellent once again in the last outing as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/21 and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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