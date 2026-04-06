Dilshan Madushanka News View all All news and facts about the cricketer Dilshan Madushanka are collected in one place specially for you, you can learn all about his training, matches played and what tournaments he plans to participate in. AI Simulation, Zim vs SL | Sri Lanka seals series with 17-run win against Zimbabwe As per ChatGPT, Srilanka will seal the ODI series against Zimbabwe with a 17-run win in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club on August 31. Pathum Nissanka's crucial knock and Dilshan Madhushanka’s three-wicket spell helped ensure the Island nation kept their dominance against the Chevrons. Dilshan Madushanka Zim vs SL, Preview | Sri Lanka eye third consecutive bilateral series win against Zimbabwe Dilshan Madushanka Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025 | Dilshan Madushanka returns to Sri Lanka’s ODI squad Dilshan Madushanka ‌Sri Lanka’s injury woes deepens as Pathirana and Madushanka ruled out of India ODI series Dilshan Madushanka ‌Dilshan Madushanka replaces injured Nuwan Thusara in India series

International career

Dilshan Madushanka, born on 18 September 2000, is a cricketer from Sri Lanka who plays in limited-over internationals. He started his career in the Sri Lanka Under-19 team and has progressed to the senior national team.

2020: ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Madushanka played for Sri Lanka's Under-19 team, where he took 13 wickets. This included a five-wicket haul against Nigeria Under-19.

January 2020: He was named in Sri Lanka's squad for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He played in the plate quarter-final match against Nigeria and took five wickets.

December 2020: Madushanka joined Sri Lanka's Test squad for their series against South Africa.

February 2021: He was selected for Sri Lanka's limited-overs squad for the series against the West Indies.

April 2021: He was named in the Test squad for Sri Lanka’s series against Bangladesh.

April 2022: Madushanka was once again included in Sri Lanka’s Test squad for the series against Bangladesh.

June 2022: He made his List A debut for Sri Lanka A against Australia A during Australia's tour of Sri Lanka.

July 2022: Madushanka was selected for Sri Lanka's Test squad for their series against Pakistan.

August 2022: He was named in Sri Lanka's T20I squad for the Asia Cup and made his T20I debut on 27 August 2022 against Afghanistan.

2022: Madushanka impressed with his bowling in the Asia Cup, especially against India. He managed to break through India's top order, including taking the wickets of Virat Kohli and Deepak Hooda.

January 2023: He made his ODI debut against India and took his first ODI wicket, dismissing Rohit Sharma.

July 2023: Madushanka made his Test debut against Pakistan.

November 2023: At the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, he took 21 wickets over 9 matches, with an average of 25.00. He also recorded his first ODI five-wicket haul (5/80) against India at Wankhede Stadium.

May 2024: Madushanka was named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In a match against the Netherlands on May 28, 2024, he took 2/39 in 4 overs.

March 2024: He suffered a hamstring injury and missed the remaining matches of Sri Lanka’s tour against Bangladesh.

Leagues Participation

Here is an overview of Dilshan Madushanka's participation in cricket leagues.

Lanka Premier League

Dilshan Madushanka played his first match in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) on December 9, 2020, for the Dambulla Viiking. In 2023, the Jaffna Kings signed him for $92,000, making it the highest signing in LPL history. He joined the Dambulla Sixers for the 2024 season and played his first match with them on June 30, 2024, against the Kandy Falcons.

Year Team Notes 2020 Dambulla Viiking Debuted on December 9, 2020. 2023 Jaffna Kings Signed for $92,000, the highest signing in LPL history. 2024 Dambulla Sixers Played against the Kandy Falcons on June 30, 2024.

Indian Premier League

After performing well in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Dilshan Madushanka was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 4.60 crores. However, an injury ruled him out of the 2024 IPL season, and he was replaced by South African player Kwena Maphaka. He was not bought in the 2025 IPL auction.

Year Team Notes 2024 Mumbai Indians Bought for INR 4.60 crores but ruled out due to injury. 2025 None Did not get selected in the 2025 IPL auction.

Domestic career

Dilshan Madushanka played his first First-Class match for the Colts Cricket Club on March 13, 2020, in Colombo. He took six wickets in the second innings, but the game ended in a draw. The tournament was canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

He debuted in T20 cricket for Dambulla Viiking in the Lanka Premier League on December 9, 2020. In that match, he picked up one wicket, dismissing Ahsan Ali, as Dambulla won by 4 wickets.

In 2023, Madushanka joined the Jaffna Kings for $92,000 in the LPL, setting a record for the highest signing at the time. This record was broken in 2024 by his teammate, Matheesha Pathirana.

Madushanka also played his first List-A match for Sri Lanka A against Australia A on June 8, 2022. He did not take any wickets, and Sri Lanka A lost the match by 7 wickets.

Other Leagues

In 2022, Dilshan Madushanka played for Durban's Super Giants in the SA20 league. Since 2024, he has been playing for the Sharjah Warriors team. On January 19, 2025, during an ILT20 match against MI Emirates, Madushanka became the only bowler to take a wicket for Sharjah Warriors, removing Muhammad Wasem for 12 runs. On January 29, 2025, he also took 1 wicket in 3 overs during a match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the T20 International League.

Records and achievements

Dilshan Madushanka has achieved several important milestones in his career:

He was the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka Under-19 in the 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

He ranked fifth-highest wicket-taker in the 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, behind players like Ravi Bishnoi (IND U-19) and Shafiqullah Ghafari (AFG U-19).

He became the second-most expensive player in Lanka Premier League history, after Matheesha Pathirana.

He was the fourth Sri Lankan bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Cricket World Cups, after Ashantha de Silva, Chaminda Vaas, and Lasith Malinga.

He became the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, with 21 wickets.

He was the third-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, after Mohammed Shami (IND) and Adam Zampa (AUS).

He holds the third-best career strike rate in ODIs (25.31) among full-member nations, after Ryan Harris (AUS) and Corey Anderson (NZ).

He was nominated for the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award 2023, along with Gerald Coetzee (RSA), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), and Rachin Ravindra (NZ).

Personal life

Dilshan Madushanka was born to Sujith Krishantha, a fisherman, and KG Nilanthi, his supportive mother. While his father didn’t encourage his cricket ambitions, his mother helped him during his early career.

Finance

Dilshan Madushanka's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be between $1 million and $4 million.

Scandals

In July 2024, Dilshan Madushanka was fined 10% of his match fee and received a penalty point for violating the Lanka Premier League's code of conduct during a match against Galle Marvels. He used aggressive language and actions and pleaded guilty at the investigation.

Fans

Dilshan Madushanka has strong fan support. During the 2023 Cricket World Cup against India, the fans cheered as he stopped Indian batters from reaching centuries. He finished as the leading wicket-taker of the World Cup with 21 wickets. His performance in the match against Australia, where he dismissed David Warner and Steve Smith in the same over, also impressed fans. Madushanka has 54k followers on Instagram.