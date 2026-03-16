Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Prediction
SRI
95%
Chance of Winning
IRL
5%
Parimatch
T20i
R. Premadasa Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 139 runs, Kusal Mendis is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in 2026.
- With 240 runs, Harry Tector was the leading run scorer for Ireland in 2025.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka’s form would be a point of concern as they head into this World Cup as they joint host this tournament and would be hoping to turn things around at home. Sri Lanka has struggled to make an impact in this calendar year as in the last series they lost against England 3-0.
Unlike their opponents, Ireland have done well recently and would be hoping to cause a big upset early on in this campaign. They went head to head against Italy at the start of the year and beat them 2-1 and in the last series they beat UAE 2-0. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 95%
- Ireland’ chances of winning - 05%
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Prediction & Tips 2026
Pathum Nissanka was flawless last year and has been one of the key figures for Sri Lanka in this campaign. We expect him to play a key role in this campaign and to dominate this fixture.
Paul Stirling has struggled for consistency throughout last year and we expect him to continue to struggle in this campaign. He scored 143 runs with an average of 20.42 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Sri Lanka and Ireland Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Stirling Paul
batsman
Mishara Kamil
batsman
Adair Ross
batsman
Mendis Kusal
wicket keeper
Tector Harry
batsman
Rathnayake Pavan
bowler
Tucker Lorcan
wicket keeper
Mendis Kamindu
all rounder
Campher Curtis
all rounder
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Calitz Benjamin
batsman
Dockrell George
all rounder
Hasaranga Wanindu
all rounder
Delany Gareth
all rounder
Chameera Dushmantha
bowler
Adair Mark
bowler
McCarthy Barry
bowler
Pathirana Matheesha
bowler
Humphreys Matthew
batsman
Team Form
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka head into this tournament after an underwhelming series against England, they lost the series 3-0.
Ireland Team Form
Ireland were excellent last season as they won four of the last five matches in this format.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland
T20i
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Sri Lanka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Ireland
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Top Batters
Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’ top batter
Kusal Mendis has done well in this format, he was brilliant in the last series against England as he was the leading run scorer and we expect him to carry on his form which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter
Harry Tector has been a key figure for Ireland in this format and he was sensational last year. With 240 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Top Bowlers
Matheesha Pathirana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler
Matheesha Pathirana has struggled with injuries but when fit he has been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka. With seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Craig Young to be Ireland’ top bowler
Craig Young was sensational in the qualifiers last year as he was the standout player for his side. He bagged 10 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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