Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Prediction SRI 95 % Chance of Winning IRL 5 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sri Lanka take on Ireland in the sixth game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 08 at 07:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka’s form would be a point of concern as they head into this World Cup as they joint host this tournament and would be hoping to turn things around at home. Sri Lanka has struggled to make an impact in this calendar year as in the last series they lost against England 3-0.

Unlike their opponents, Ireland have done well recently and would be hoping to cause a big upset early on in this campaign. They went head to head against Italy at the start of the year and beat them 2-1 and in the last series they beat UAE 2-0. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 95%

Ireland’ chances of winning - 05%

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Prediction & Tips 2026

Pathum Nissanka was flawless last year and has been one of the key figures for Sri Lanka in this campaign. We expect him to play a key role in this campaign and to dominate this fixture.

Paul Stirling has struggled for consistency throughout last year and we expect him to continue to struggle in this campaign. He scored 143 runs with an average of 20.42 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Sri Lanka and Ireland Player List

Team Form

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka head into this tournament after an underwhelming series against England, they lost the series 3-0.

Ireland Team Form

Ireland were excellent last season as they won four of the last five matches in this format.

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Sri Lanka vs Ireland Top Batters

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Kusal Mendis has done well in this format, he was brilliant in the last series against England as he was the leading run scorer and we expect him to carry on his form which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harry Tector to be Ireland’ top batter

Harry Tector has been a key figure for Ireland in this format and he was sensational last year. With 240 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Matheesha Pathirana has struggled with injuries but when fit he has been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka. With seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Craig Young to be Ireland’ top bowler

Craig Young was sensational in the qualifiers last year as he was the standout player for his side. He bagged 10 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.