West Indies vs Italy Match Prediction WI 94 % Chance of Winning ITA 6 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR West Indies take on Italy in the 37th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 19 at 11:00 AM IST.

West Indies vs Italy Chance of Winning

West Indies headed into this tournament after struggling to make an impact in this format but so far in this campaign they have been flawless and with three wins in three games they have already qualified for the Super Eight. In the last game they went head to head against Italy and they won the game by nine wickets.

Italy have had an underwhelming campaign so far this term as they have struggled to make an impact. They have one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they lost against England. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

West Indies’ chances of winning - 94%

Italy’ chances of winning - 06%

West Indies vs Italy Prediction & Tips 2026

Brandon King was brilliant for West Indies prior to this tournament as he scored 177 runs in five games. He has been solid thus far and in the last game he scored 22 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Benjamin Manenti headed into this tournament as one of the key players for Italy in this tournament and in the last game he scored a stunning half century against England which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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West Indies vs Italy Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Kolkata with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

West Indies and Italy Player List

Team Form

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have been brilliant so far as they have won three games on the bounce and are at the top of the table.

Italy Team Form

Italy have struggled to make an impact in this campaign as they have one win in three games.

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West Indies vs Italy Top Batters

Shimron Hetmyer to be West Indies’ top batter

Shimron Hetmyer continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 46 and took his team over the line. With 133 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Justin Mosca to be Italy’ top batter

Justin Mosca was excellent in the last outing against England as he scored 43 off 34 balls. He has been one of the most consistent batters for Italy in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs Italy Top Bowlers

Jason Holder to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jason Holder was sublime in the last game as he bagged four wickets against Nepal. So far he has seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Grant Stewart to be Italy’ top bowler

Grant Stewart was expensive in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Italy in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.