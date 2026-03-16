West Indies vs Italy Match Prediction
WI
94%
Chance of Winning
ITA
6%
Parimatch
T20i
Eden Gardens
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 133 runs, Shimron Hetmyer is the leading run scorer for West Indies in this campaign.
- With 190 runs, Anthony Mosca is the leading run scorer for Italy in 2026.
West Indies vs Italy Chance of Winning
West Indies headed into this tournament after struggling to make an impact in this format but so far in this campaign they have been flawless and with three wins in three games they have already qualified for the Super Eight. In the last game they went head to head against Italy and they won the game by nine wickets.
Italy have had an underwhelming campaign so far this term as they have struggled to make an impact. They have one win in three games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they lost against England. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 94%
- Italy’ chances of winning - 06%
West Indies vs Italy Prediction & Tips 2026
Brandon King was brilliant for West Indies prior to this tournament as he scored 177 runs in five games. He has been solid thus far and in the last game he scored 22 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Benjamin Manenti headed into this tournament as one of the key players for Italy in this tournament and in the last game he scored a stunning half century against England which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs Italy Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Kolkata with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
West Indies and Italy Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
King Brandon
batsman
Mosca Justin
batsman
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
Mosca Anthony Joseph
batsman
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Smuts JJ
all rounder
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Manenti Harry John
bowler
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Naqvi Syed Zain Abbas
batsman
Forde Matthew
bowler
Manenti Benjamin
bowler
Chase Roston
all rounder
Stewart Grant
all rounder
Holder Jason
all rounder
Meade Gian
batsman
Hosein Akeal
bowler
Kalugamage Crishan
batsman
Joseph Shamar
bowler
Ali Hasan
bowler
Motie Gudakesh
bowler
Draca Thomas
no information yet
Team Form
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have been brilliant so far as they have won three games on the bounce and are at the top of the table.
Italy Team Form
Italy have struggled to make an impact in this campaign as they have one win in three games.
West Indies vs Italy
T20i
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
West Indies
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Italy
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
West Indies vs Italy Top Batters
Shimron Hetmyer to be West Indies’ top batter
Shimron Hetmyer continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 46 and took his team over the line. With 133 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Justin Mosca to be Italy’ top batter
Justin Mosca was excellent in the last outing against England as he scored 43 off 34 balls. He has been one of the most consistent batters for Italy in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs Italy Top Bowlers
Jason Holder to be West Indies’ top bowler
Jason Holder was sublime in the last game as he bagged four wickets against Nepal. So far he has seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Grant Stewart to be Italy’ top bowler
Grant Stewart was expensive in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Italy in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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